Blue Fox Entertainment Brings Indigenous Crime Thriller ‘The Stolen Valley’ Onto the Market (EXCLUSIVE)

Blue Fox Entertainment has taken on worldwide rights to the American crime thriller “The Stolen Valley,” which it will be launching sales at the Berlin Festival’s European Film Market.

Directed by Jesse Edwards (“Draft Academy”), the film stars Briza Covarrubias (“All Rise,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) and Allee Sutton Hethcoat (“Triumph,” “Nashville,” “The Vampire Diaries”). Edwards also wrote the script and produced the film with Joel Edwards (“Without You”).

The film turns on Lupe (Covarrubias), a Mexican-Navajo mechanic who teams up with an outlaw cowgirl (Hethcoat) to help save her dying mother. En route, they cross a desert, outpace criminals, and run into into a corrupt landowner.

Blue Fox’s U.S. division will release the film theatrically later this year. The film is produced by six-time Emmy winner Evolve Studios.

Said Blue Fox’s Founder James Huntsman: “Jesse and his team have done a great job creating a fresh take on the thriller genre set against the stunning backdrop of the American West. We believe audiences around the world will connect with our two new heroines.”

The producers cast Native Americans and used native languages in the film to challenge what the director calls an “under representation” of Indigenous people on film.

“The film features Indigenous actors, characters, and the endangered native language of the Navajo people: Diné. My hope is that ‘The Stolen Valley’ starts an essential conversation about redemption while remaining highly entertaining and accessible to all audiences,” added Jesse Edwards.

“To create racial reconciliation, we must be brave enough to sacrifice the things we value most. This film explores that idea in an honest and intentional effort to recognize and support the underrepresented Native American community,” he added.

Blue Fox’s recent international sales titles include “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe,” which is based on the bestselling novel of the same name and produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda; “Space Oddity,” directed by Kyra Sedgwick, the family comedy “Popular Theory,” starring Cheryl Hines, Sophia Reid-Ganzert, and Marc Evan Jackson; and the YA thriller “Jane” with Madelaine Petsch and Chloe Bailey.

Blue Fox Entertainment’s current U.S. releases include the horror-thriller “Bunker,” the romantic comedy “Unexpected,” and the family movie “Railway Children.”