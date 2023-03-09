Star Wars Celebration London Unveils Panels, Guests

The first panels and guests for Star Wars Celebration London have been unveiled.

The official fan event, which switches each year between the U.S. and an international location, is headed to London, U.K. From April 7-10, the Force is set to take over the ExCel exhibition center in London.

Among the highlights are the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase on Friday, April 7, which promises the “current crop of live-action filmmakers” as well as special guests to discuss “Star Wars” projects including “The Mandalorian, “Andor” and more.

On Saturday, the Lucasfilm team will give fans a sneak peak at the upcoming “Ahsoka” series, with exec producers Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau on hand to share some secrets while on Monday Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen and Indira Varma will make an appearance to discuss “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

Attendees will also get a preview of “Star Wars: Visions Volume 2” with filmmakers from Aardman, Cartoon Saloon and more joining “Star Wars” Visions” exec producers to discuss the collaboration.

Other panels across the weekend explore “Star Wars” production design, costumes and props as well as how the IP has been interpreted into other media including toys, from Funko and Hasbro, publishing (Marvel editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski will be hosting a panel) and theme park rides, with a talk from Walt Disney Imagineers.

The celebratory weekend may also yield some news about the future of the “Star Wars” cinematic universe. As Variety revealed earlier this week, two feature projects – one from “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins and another from Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige – are no longer in active development.

Last year’s Star Wars Celebration, which took place in Anaheim, included plenty of news as well as surprise appearances from guests including Harrison Ford.

Pictured above: the audience at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim in 2022.