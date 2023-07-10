‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Led June as U.K. Box Office Plunged 28% From 2022 to $115 Million

The total U.K. and Ireland box office for June 2023 was £90.3 million ($114.8 million), 28% lower than June 2022, according to numbers released by Comscore.

Year-to-date 2023 is currently running 7% behind the same period in 2022, the numbers reveal.

The territory is very much weather-driven and June 2023 was the hottest June since records began, per the U.K. Met Office, meaning that potential cinema audiences spent a larger proportion of their leisure time outdoors.

June’s highest-grossing film was Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” with £26.7 million, which comfortably surpassed the lifetime total of its predecessor, “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse” (£10.8 million). The animated sequel is currently the third-biggest release of the year so far.

Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” occupied second position with £25.4 million and is the fifth-biggest release of the year so far, and is poised to cross “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” (£25.8 million).

Harrison Ford’s last outing as the whip-cracking archaeologist, Disney’s “Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny,” was in third place, grossing £10.1 million to date. Opening in 743 cinemas, the film had the widest release of 2023 to date. The previous instalment in the Indiana Jones franchise, “Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull,” opened in 2008 with £12.2 million and went on to achieve a lifetime total of £40.2 million.

Warner Bros,’ “The Flash” placed in fourth position with £8.3 million, while “Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts” grossed £7.4 million in fifth, tracking 22% behind the lifetime total of 2017’s “Transformers: The Last Knight” (£9.5 million).

July month begins with Pixar animation “Elemental” (Disney) and the fifth instalment in the Insidious franchise “Insidious: The Red Door” (Sony). Playing from Monday, July 10, is the seventh instalment in Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible franchise, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” from Paramount.

There are two more keenly anticipated releases – Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, from Warner Bros. and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” starring Cillian Murphy, from Universal, both of which open July 21. The month finishes with Australian horror film “Talk To Me” (Altitude) opening on July 28.

After six months of 2023, Universal’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” remains the top grosser of the year with £54 million. All titles in the June top 10 and the year-to-date top 10 are from the U.S.

U.K. & Ireland – Top 10 Titles of June 2023

(June 2-July 6)

U.K. & Ireland – Top 10 Titles Year-to-date

(Jan 6-July 6)