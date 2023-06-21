Sony Pictures International and Italy’s Colorado Team on Italian Remake of Sony’s German Hit ’25 KM/H’ Being Directed by Fabio De Luigi (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony Pictures International Productions and Italy’s Colorado Film have teamed up on Italian comedy/road movie “50km per Hour” which has started shooting with multi-hyphenate Fabio De Luigi directing and starring.

The film is an Italian remake of Sony’s 2018 German box office hit “25 Km/h,” written by Oliver Ziegenbalg and directed by Markus Goller about two estranged siblings who reunite at their father’s funeral and make a spur of the moment decision to fulfill their childhood dream of driving across the country on their old motorbikes. It has also recently been remade in Mexico with the title “A Todas Partes” (“All the Places”).

De Luigi, who is among Italy’s most bankable talents, recently starred in “The Worse Week of My Life” and “When Mom is Away,” which was Italy’s top grossing local title during pandemic-stricken 2019. De Luigi on this film is pairing up with another top local box office draw, Stefano Accorsi (“The Goddess of Fortune”). (See First Look photo: Fabio De Luigi, on the left, and Stefano Accorsi, on the right).

Also starring in “50 Km/h” are Alessandro Haber (“The Unknown Woman”): Elisa Di Eusanio (“Doc – In Your Hands”); Alice Palazzi (“Squadra antimafia – Palermo oggi”); Simone Baldasseroni (“Three Perfect Daughters”); Giorgia Arena (“Bang Bang Baby”); Barbara Abbondanza (“The Italian Recipe”) and Paolo Cevoli (“Soldato Semplice”).

The film, on which De Luigi is also serving as writer besides director and star, is being shot in the multi-hyphenate’s native Emilia-Romagna region, as well as a few other locations in Italy.

Alessandro Usai and Iginio Straffi of Colorado Film, which is owned by Straffi’s Rainbow Group, serve as producers on the film, which is the second of a multi-picture deal between SPIP and Colorado. The first film was “The Price of Family” which debuted at number 1 on Netflix Italy in December 2022.

“We are thrilled to continue our creative collaboration with Colorado Films and for the opportunity to work with such a prestigious and talented filmmaker and star like Fabio De Luigi,” said Shebnem Askin, EVP, creative production and head of Sony Pictures International Productions in a statement.

“We are looking forward in bringing this film to local Italian cinemas – which marks the first local theatrical release for Sony Pictures International Productions – and to continue our commitment to produce content in Italy,” she added.

“50km per Hour” will be released theatrically by Sony Pictures Releasing International in Italy via Eagle Pictures which handles Sony titles on the Italian market.

Said Usai, CEO of Colorado Film: “We are very happy to partner with Fabio De Luigi as a protagonist for the 10th time and as a director for a third film. After so many successes together, we are confident that this new project, which is also enriched by the acting of Stefano Accorsi, will be appreciated by the Italian audiences in the next season.”