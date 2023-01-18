Somesuch, Oscar-Winning Company Behind Riz Ahmed Short ‘The Long Goodbye,’ Launches Feature Film Division (EXCLUSIVE)

Somesuch, the company behind Riz Ahmed’s Oscar-winning live action short “The Long Goodbye,” is launching a feature film division, Variety can exclusively reveal.

The new division, which will focus on film development and production, will be headed by BAFTA-winning producer Scott O’Donnell (“Surge,” “Home”).

Among the first feature-length productions they are working on is Leo Leigh’s “Sweet Sue,” which is backed by BBC Films and repped by sales agent HanWay.

Features already on the slate are Leigh’s yet-to-be-announced sophomore project and experimental filmmaker Beatrice Gibson’s feature debut, both of which are currently in development with BBC Film.

Somesuch was founded by Sally Campbell and Tim Nash in 2010 and has offices in London and L.A.

The company began life producing short films, music videos, branded content and advertising, for which it has collected Oscars, BAFTAs and BIFAs for work including “The Long Goodbye,” which was directed by Aneil Karia and starred Ahmed, and Daniel Mulloy’s “Home.” Somesuch also produced Crystal Moselle’s feature documentary “Sophia” for Showtime.

The company has also placed third in the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Lions three times in the last four years.

As well as producing, Somesuch reps a roster of directors including Lynne Ramsay, Raine Allen-Miller and Tom Hardiman.

“Having produced award-winning narrative work for the past twelve years, the time feels right to continue Somesuch’s expansion into feature film,” said Nash, the company’s co-founder. “We will keep doing what we do best – bringing fresh and unconventional stories to the world, from the most exciting new film-making talent.”

Scott O’Donnell added: “Somesuch has achieved phenomenal success with its short form output over the last ten years, through the development and championing of directors with strong and interesting voices. By applying this same approach to feature films we aim to highlight new talent to the industry with films that offer unique and original perspectives.”