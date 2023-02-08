Sola Media Acquires Rights to Next Three Animated Films in ‘Sanctuary City’ Franchise (EXCLUSIVE)

Sola Media has acquired international distribution rights for the next three animated features in the “Sanctuary City” franchise, produced by Australian production house Like a Photon Creative.

First up will be “Combat Wombat – Back 2 Back,” which will be released theatrically by Universal Pictures in Australia in spring 2024. Sola Media will be selling worldwide rights, excluding Australia/New Zealand and Latin America. First footage will be shown at next week’s European Film Market in Berlin.

“Combat Wombat – Back 2 Back” follows caped crusader Maggie Diggins (Deborah Mailman) and trusty side-kick Sweetie (Ed Oxenbould), who face dastardly tech genius Lenny Glick, played by David Wenham (“Lord of the Rings,” “Peter Rabbit 2,” “Elvis”).

Lead animator, Rebecca O’Brien, previously worked on Disney’s “Monsters at Work,” “Elena of Avalor” and “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery.” The film will be directed by Ricard Cussó and Tania Vincent, and is produced by Ryan Greaves, Kristen Souvlis and Nadine Bates. The film will be ready for delivery in the third quarter of this year.

“Combat Wombat – Back 2 Back” is the fourth animated feature of the “Tales From Sanctuary City” franchise. The previous productions, “The Wishmas Tree,” “Combat Wombat” and “Daisy Quokka,” were released theatrically in more than 175 territories.

Like a Photon Creative’s financing partner Alceon Entertainment are on board for the next three films.

The next two features will feature a sloth family with a hyper-active daughter, and a tiger, who thinks he’s the last of his kind.

Bates said: “’Combat Wombat: Back 2 Back’ is hilarious and heart-warming. Like a Photon Creative loved wrapping big themes such as kindness, compassion and friendship into the non-stop action, heists, and hilarity of the film.”

Solveig Langeland, managing director, Sola Media, said: “We are excited to start this new collaboration and love ‘Combat Wombat’s’ sense of humor. The story and characters are hilarious, and we are convinced the film will be entertaining families around the globe. We are equally excited about the next two animated features coming up and can’t wait to announce them and give buyers a first look at the next markets.”

Screen Queensland is supporting “Combat Wombat: Back to Back” through the Screen Finance program, having supported the other films in the franchise.