Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ Acquired by Mubi for International Distribution

Global film distributor, production company and streamer Mubi has acquired international rights, excluding North America and Italy, for Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla,” which will premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival.

Mubi will retain all rights in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria, Latin America, Benelux and Turkey. Mubi will release the film theatrically in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Latin America, Belgium and Netherlands and will reveal release dates imminently. The Match Factory is handling sales for all other acquired territories excluding North America and Italy.

“Priscilla” is based on the 1985 memoir “Elvis and Me” written by Priscilla Presley and Sandra Harmon. The film stars Cailee Spaeny (“Mare of Easttown”) as Priscilla, Jacob Elordi (“Euphoria”) as Elvis Presley, and Dagmara Dominczyk (“Succession”).

In the film, when teenaged Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments. Through Priscilla’s eyes, Coppola explores Elvis and Priscilla’s long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his estate at Graceland.

The film was produced by Lorenzo Mieli for Fremantle’s The Apartment Pictures, Coppola for American Zoetrope and Youree Henley. The film was financed by Fremantle Group. A24 will distribute in the U.S. and Sky’s Vision Distribution will distribute in Italy.

Two Mubi co-productions will world premiere at Venice this year — Michel Franco’s “Memory,” which will screen in competition and stars Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard; and Bill Ross IV and Turner Ross’ “Gasoline Rainbow,” which will premiere in the Horizons strand. The Match Factory is handling international sales for both films.

Recent and upcoming Mubi releases include Ira Sachs’ “Passages,” Molly Manning Walker’s Cannes Un Certain Regard prizewinner “How to Have Sex,” Aki Kaurismäki’s “Fallen Leaves,” Wim Wenders’ “Perfect Days,” Park Chan-wook’s “Decision to Leave” and Charlotte Wells’ BAFTA-winning “Aftersun.”