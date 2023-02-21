Film and Limited Series About First Female Mob Boss Bessie Starkman Coming From S.N.A.P. Films (EXCLUSIVE)

S.N.A.P. Films have unveiled their new development slate, including a film and true crime limited series about the first female mob boss Bessie Starkman.

The Canadian production company, founded by Sergio Navarretta and Alessandra Piccione, has also secured Dr. Bernie Siegel’s life rights with a view to working on a documentary and feature film about what they describe as “America’s most controversial doctor in the field of mind-body healing and patient empowerment” as well as optioning the rights to the book “Rocco Perri: The Story of Canada’s Most Notorious Bootlegger” by Antonio Nicaso, which they are also planning to adapt as a feature.

Piccione will write and produce while Navarretta will direct and produce.

They have been joined by Luna Zhang, who joins the company as a business development executive. Zhang will be based in L.A. but is taking meetings during Berlin EFM.

Distribution veterans Tony Cianciotta and crime writer Antonio Nicaso will also serve as consultant on the Bessie projects as well as executive producing.

“Bessie’s is a relatable, human story about a woman – a wife, a mother and a natural born leader – who, in spite of ridiculous odds, managed to mastermind a criminal empire in a man’s world,” said Piccione. “It’s a little known page from history that we are excited to bring to the screen for the first time.”

“Dr. Bernie Siegel is a true trailblazer in mind/ body medicine,” said Navarretta. “He opened the door and is the predecessor to spiritual world leaders such as Dr. Deepak Chopra, and Dr. Wayne Dyer. His story is a heartwarming reminder that love is truly the best medicine and it is an honour to bring his story to life on screen.”

Sergio Navarretta is repped by Ralph Zimmerman at Great North Artists Management

S.N.A.P. Films Inc. is represented by 42West