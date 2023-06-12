‘Paranormal Activity’ Producer Steven Schneider Sets Horror Projects With Slash, Malkier Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Prolific genre producer Steven Schneider of Room 101, Inc. and Spooky Pictures, is teaming with Malkier Studios on a slate of horror films.

Schneider’s credits include “Paranormal Activity,” “Blair Witch,” and M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old.”

Producing alongside Schneider will be D.C. Cassidy, Michael Fisk and Julia Wang Zhu under the newly formed Malkier Studios production company that will focus on creating IP driven horror, animation and thriller content.

First up under the collaboration is “Janus,” written by Nate Atkins (“Blood-Red Ox”) and Jason Zada (“The Forest,” “Take this Lollipop”) with Zada also directing. It will follow three band members seeking refuge in an old farmhouse where they encounter a woman harboring an unspeakable secret. Schneider and Joe Heath will produce alongside Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, who will bring his musical expertise and oversight to the film. The cast includes Alex Neustaedter (“American Rust”), Natalie Alyn Lind (“Big Sky”), Jack Kilmer (“Lords of Chaos”) and Grace Van Dien (“Stranger Things”), along with M.C. Gainey (“Emperor”). Filming will commence later this year in Puerto Rico.

Next up is “The Worthless Remains,” a period horror piece that is billed as giving “a terrifying new spin to a historical trauma.” Micah Ranum (“The Silencing”) wrote the screenplay and will serve as producer along with Schneider and his Spooky Pictures partner Roy Lee (“It,” “Barbarian,” “The Grudge”). Director X. (“Superfly”) will helm the project.

Cassidy said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Schneider and Roy, two of the most successful horror producers of all time. Their track record – and box-office receipts – speak for themselves. But more importantly, they have the creative vision to see these films to success. We plan on building a long and fruitful relationship with Room 101 and Spooky Pictures and are honored to be part of this dynamic collaboration.”

Schneider added: “Producing a horror slate with innovators such as Jason Zada and Director X. is a nightmare come true. These stories are fresh and exciting, and I can’t wait to see them realized in collaboration with Malkier Studios. Together, I’m confident we’ll elevate the genre to new heights.”

In 2022, Schneider and India’s Balaji Motion Pictures revealed plans for a horror slate alongside U.S. genre label Dark Hell.

