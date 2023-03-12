Guns N’ Roses’ Slash Launches Horror Film Banner BerserkerGang (EXCLUSIVE)

Saul Hudson, better known as Slash, the British-American lead guitarist of iconic rock group Guns N’ Roses, has launched a horror production outfit.

His new act, BerserkerGang, is being hatched in partnership with horror genre professionals Michael Paszt, James Fler and Andrew T. Hunt of Raven Banner; Rodrigo Gudiño, filmmaker and founder of Rue Morgue magazine; and producer Pasha Patriki of Hangar 18 Media.

“I’ve always been a huge horror fan, especially going back to the days when horror movies actually scared the hell out of you,” Slash said in a statement. “I want to get into the heart of the producing business so I can try and make movies that I’d like to see.”

Slash, Raven Banner and Gudiño recently partnered on the Nick Cutter-scripted film “The Breach,” which was produced by Patriki at Hangar 18. Slash has credits on the picture as composer and executive producer.

“The Breach” premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival in Canada last July and later played at the U.K.’s FrightFest. It is set for a commercial release later this year. That partnership led to the formation of BerserkerGang as a vehicle for the team to continue their collaboration.

“The aim of BerserkerGang will be quality over quantity,” Hunt told Variety. “We will be selectively choosing projects that we collectively feel best represent the brand.”

No titles have been announced, though details on the banner’s first project are expected to emerge at Cannes in May.

“Our goal is to develop projects with filmmakers and writers who are just as passionate about genre films as we are,” said Paszt.

“The company slogan is ‘Films Forged in Fury,’ if that’s any indication of where we plan on venturing” said Gudiño.