‘Un Silence’ Trailer: Joachim Lafosse’s Latest Film Promises Intense Family Drama (EXCLUSIVE)

Les Films du Losange has unveiled the trailer for “Un Silence,” Joachim Lafosse’s thought-provoking film starring Daniel Auteuil and Emmanuelle Devos that will world premiere in competition at San Sebastian Film Festival.

Tackling themes of abuse, the timely film revolves around Astrid (Devos), the wife of an acclaimed lawyer (Auteuil). Silenced for 25 years, her family balance suddenly collapses when her children initiate their own search for justice.

One of Belgium’s leading filmmakers, Lafosse is best known internationally for 2012’s “Our Children,” a heart-wrenching drama based on a true story starring Emilie Dequenne and Tahar Rahim. “Our Children” represented Belgium in the Oscars race. “Un Silence” will mark Joachim’s follow up to “The Restless,” which competed at Cannes in 2021 and also explored imploding family dynamics.

Auteuil, who previously won Cesar and BAFTA awards, notably starred in “La belle époque” by Nicolas Bedos, and “Hidden” by Michael Haneke; while Devos, who also won a Cesar award, previously starred in Jacques Audiard’s “Read My Lips” and Arnaud Desplechin’s movies including “A Christmas Tale” and “Kings & Queen.”

“Un Silence” is produced by Stenola Productions (“The Restless”), Samsa Film, Les Films du Losange and Prime Time.

Les Films du Losange is handling international sales on “Un silence” and will be releasing it in France. Cineart will distribute the film Belgium and the Netherlands, and Samsa Film will handle distribution in Luxembourg.

Lafosse will compete at San Sebastian alongside other well-established auteurs such as Cristi Puiu, Robin Campillo and Martín Rejtman. The San Sebastian Festival runs from Sept. 22-30.