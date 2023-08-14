SF Studios Names Iréne Lindblad as New CEO

SF Studios has named Iréne Lindblad its new CEO, effective Oct. 16.

Lindblad will take over from acting CEO Jan Bernhardsson, who will return to his role as chairman of the Swedish production and distribution company’s board. Erik Haegerstrand, CEO of SF Studios owner Bonnier Group and current chairman of the board, will remain a member. Currently, Lindblad is the CEO of production company Jarowskij, where she has held the position for 11 years. She was previously MTG’s program director.

“Iréne Lindblad has a background that makes her an excellent fit as CEO of SF Studios,” Bernhardsson said in a statement. “She is a recognized leader with experience in both film production and distribution, and as a buyer of content. SF Studios is a long-term player in the Nordic market, and Iréne, who has a deep understanding of the industry, is the right person to lead the business.”

Lindblad added, “I am extremely happy and proud to be entrusted with leading the Nordic region’s — and one of Europe’s — leading film studios, SF Studios. Times are turbulent for our industry, and it is undergoing major changes. In this transition, SF Studios is a safe and stable player with exciting growth opportunities. I look forward to working with all the talented employees to ensure that we can deliver on our ambitious plans.”

As Lindblad takes her new role, two new members will also be elected to SF Studios’ board: Casten Almqvist, the former CEO of Bonnier Broadcasting, and Sara Börsvik, CFO of Epidemic Sound and former CEO of Bonnierförlagen.

SF Studios is known for producing the Tom Hanks film “A Man Called Otto,” as well as distributing Oscar-nominated titles “Triangle of Sadness” and “The Worst Person in the World.”