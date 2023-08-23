Scotland Production Spend Soared to $781 Million in 2021, Study Reveals – Global Bulletin

PRODUCTION

An estimated £617.4 million ($781.8 million) was spent on the production of film, TV and other audiovisual content in Scotland in 2021, compared to £398.6 million in 2019, up 55%, a new report has revealed. Commissioned by Screen Scotland and produced by Saffery Champness and Nordicity, the independent report titled The Economic Value of the Screen Sector in Scotland in 2021 found that significant growth was found in all areas of production, particularly inward investment film and High-End TV (HETV) production. Inward investment film and HETV production spend increased by 110%, from £165.3 million in 2019 to £347.4 million in 2021. This included content made by Scotland-based producers, producers based outside of Scotland filming in Scotland and public service broadcasters commissioned content.

The growth is in large part due to sector development work undertaken since Screen Scotland’s formation in 2018, including skills development work and the opening of new or expanded studio facilities, the report found. Prime Video’s “The Rig,” which has returned to Scotland to film season 2, and “Anansi Boys,” were filmed at the FirstStage Studios in Edinburgh. The expanded The Pyramids in West Lothian was home to another Prime Video HETV series, “Good Omens 2.”

The employment impact in Scotland’s production sub-sector rose from 5,120 full time equivalent jobs (FTEs) in 2019 to 7,150 FTEs in 2021, a 39% increase. The employment impact across Scotland’s entire sector increased at a lower rate, by 5.6%, from 10,280 FTEs in 2019 to 10,940 FTEs in 2021 – with the covid impacts in that year on employment in the cinema exhibition and screen tourism accounting for the difference.

Isabel Davis, Screen Scotland executive director, said: “Now is the time to build on these newly created jobs and growth with a sustained funding commitment towards skills development, attraction of large-scale productions and a focus on the development of locally originated film and television. Screen Scotland is committed to delivering further growth, working hand in hand with the commercial production and studio sectors. This will rely upon sustained funding and support in order for Scotland to seize the opportunities ahead of it and see that growth trajectory continue.”

DISTRIBUTION

All3Media International will distribute the broadcast content of Prince William’s Earthshot Prize, the environmental award and global initiative to protect and restore the planet. For the first time, prize will be produced by natural history producer Studio Silverback (“David Attenborough A Life on Our Planet”).

The prize will travel to Singapore for its third annual awards ceremony on Nov. 7, where each of the five winners will be awarded £1 million to help scale their environmental solutions. The ceremony will also feature performances by renowned musicians and artists. The ceremony will be accompanied by a series of events as part of Earthshot Week. Beginning Nov. 6, the week will see global leaders, businesses and investors convene in Singapore to explore opportunities with the prize winners and finalists.

GAMING

India’s Ram Madhvani and Amita Madhvani, who are the founders of Ram Madhvani Films, Equinox Films and Equinox Virtual, the creative force behind award-winning film “Neerja” and Emmy-nominated Disney+ Hotstar series “Aarya,” have launched gaming banner Equinox Virtual. The new venture has partnered with game publisher nCore Games and Indonesian game developer Anantarupa Studios to create “Gurudharma: The Age of Bravery,” a multiplayer online battle arena mobile-first game inspired by Indian mythology.