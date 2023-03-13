Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Lodge Announces Saudi, Arab, and African Film Projects Selected For Development Funding – Global Bulletin

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival has announced a dozen projects from young filmmakers from Saudi, and the wider Arab and African region, selected for its development program, the Red Sea Lodge, in collaboration with TorinoFilmLab and sponsored by the Film AlUla film commission.

The Lodge is a 10-month mentorship program that has now opened up to African works along with Saudi and Arab projects.

Winners will take home a portion of the total $200,000 pot in prizes that will be awarded during the fest’s 2023 edition in December.

The selected projects from Saudi Arabia are:

“How To Not Get Married In Saudi Arabia”; Writer/Director Ghadeer Binabbas, Producer Emmanuel Mayer

“Sukun”; Writer/Director Lina Mahmoud, Producer Abdulghani Alsaigh

“Mecca Berlin”; Writer/Director Mujtaba Saeed, Producer Nadia Eliewat, Co-Writer Ghiath Mhithawi

“By Hasnaa’s Side”; Writer/Director Amaal Yousef, Producer Ghaidaa Abuazzah

“Lost Soul”; Writer/Director Sarah Mohammed Almuneef, Producer Séverine Tibi

The selected projects from the Arab region are:

“An Endless Night”; Writer/Director Mohamed Kassaby, Producer Mohamed Kateb

“To Each Their Own”; Writer/Director Samer Battikhi, Producer Fatma Racha Shehadeh

“Temporary Lives”; Writer/Director Wessam Hachicho, Producer Amélie Quéret

“The Sun Has Seen Everything”; Writer/Director Wissam Tanios, Producer Christian Eid

“My Father Killed Bourguiba”; Writer/Director Fatma Riahi, Producer Erige Seheri, Co-Writer Louai Haffar

The selected projects from Africa are:

“Black Snake”; Writer/Director Naishe Nyamubaya, Producer Sue-Ellen Chitunya

“Fantastic Tale”; Writer/Director Vincho Nchogu, Producer Joshua Olaoluwa