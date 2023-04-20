HBO Max Follows Finland’s Historic Female Cabinet for Documentary Series ‘First Five’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The inside story behind the ascent of Finland’s outgoing prime minister, Sanna Marin, is the subject of a new three-part docuseries from HBO Max.

The streamer has unveiled the Finnish original “First Five,” which is billed as an “intimate” portrait of Marin and her headline-grabbing female cabinet. The project comes just weeks after Marin and her centre-left Social Democratic Party was defeated by the conservative National Coalition Party.

Marin was sworn in as prime minister in December 2019. At just 34 years old, she was the country’s youngest PM, and formed a cabinet with four other women — a number of whom were also under 35. Mere months later, the group was thrown into an unprecedented challenge when the COVID crisis hit Finland.

The series claims to offer a “close-up view into the lives of exceptional politicians in unprecedented times,” and introduces the women behind the public roles.

Consisting of three 35-minute-long episodes, “First Five” marks HBO Max’s first Finnish documentary series. The streamer previously published an anthology series of Finnish short films called “At Home Finland (Eristyksissä)” and an entertainment show called “True Story Finland.”

“First Five” will premiere on HBO Max in early summer. In addition to Finland and other European HBO Max territories, the series will also premiere on HBO Max in the U.S., which will soon become Max, the newly combined streaming service that merges content from HBO Max and Discovery+.

The series is produced by FremantleMedia Finland Oy and directed by Mia Halme. Executive producers for HBO Max are Hanka Kastelicova and Christian Wikander.

“First Five” is billed as a Max Original. As reiterated by Warner Bros. Discovery last week as part of its streaming showcase, Max won’t launch in Europe until 2024. Until then, the service will continue to operate as HBO Max in Europe.

The project is the latest sign that Warner Bros. Discovery still intends to pursue select originals for Europe. The company took some heat in 2022 when it pulled out of original programming in the Nordics (Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland), Central Europe, the Netherlands and Turkey. Now, as Max begins to take shape, it’s clear the business will still pursue key projects in select markets, particularly in the documentary sphere.

Warner Bros. Discovery is also in production on its first French Max Original, the drama series “The Mythomaniac of the Bataclan,” starring Laure Calamy. Meanwhile, the service will later debut the second instalment of Spanish cult horror series “30 Coins,” starring Paul Giamatti.

“We are excited to premiere the first Finnish documentary series in the history of HBO Max,” said Hanka Kastelicová, VP of documentaries for EMEA at HBO Max.

“’First Five’ covers important themes of power and womanhood. Even in a country with a great tradition of female participation in politics, female politicians are still judged and criticized more strictly than their male counterparts. Seeing Sanna Marin’s cabinet of young women running the country is inspiring – instead of just providing us with a look on a former government, this documentary shows the viewer that the time has come for more gender and age balance in high-level decision-making positions all over the world.”

Halme, who directed the series, added: “Despite their challenging roles, the ministers of the documentary series are recognizable and relatable women. I am impressed whenever any of them speak boldly and with their own voice. The capability they have shown during these exceptional and demanding times, in the vortex of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion to Ukraine, has often felt like a glimmer of light in the darkness. The historical impact of the First Five will inspire people far into the future.”