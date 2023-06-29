Sam Kadi, L.A.-Based Syrian Producer of ‘Lamya’s Poem,’ Signs With Bohemia Group (EXCLUSIVE)

Los Angeles-based Syrian director and producer Sam Kadi, who helmed the doc “Little Gandhi” about the life and death of young Syrian peace activist Ghiyath Matar and produced the Oscar-shortlisted animation film “Lamya’s Poem,” has signed for representation with management company Bohemia Group.

Kadi’s first feature was the 2012 indie immigrant drama “The Citizen,” starring Egyptian actor Khaled Nabawy as a Lebanese immigrant who wins a green card through the U.S. lottery system and arrives in New York to claim his documents on Sept. 10, 2001. The drama, also starring Cary Elwes, then follows the protagonist’s hellish 10-year path to citizenship in post-9/11 America, including his detainment by homeland security and his deportation trial.

To make “Little Ghandi,” which was released in 2016, Kadi recruited Syrian activists who risked their lives to help arrange the film’s interviews via Skype. Matar was an organizer of peaceful protests in his hometown of Daraya who was tortured and killed by the Syrian regime, at age 26, a few months after his marriage with a baby on the way.

“Lamya’s Poem,” which is directed by Alex Kronemer, is about a Syrian refugee girl who draws strength from the verses of ancient poet Rumi after violence forces her to flee from her country. The animated film was released digitally in the U.S. earlier this year, roughly around the anniversary of Syria’s 12-year uprising in the aftermath of massive back-to-back earthquakes. Its impressive voice talent includes Mena Massoud, the star of Disney’s most recent “Aladdin” as Rumi; Millie Davis (“Wonder,” “Orphan Black”) as Lamya; and Faran Tahir (“Iron Man,” “Star Trek”) as Baha Walad, Rumi’s father.

Kadi has been honored by the prestigious Cinema for Peace organization for raising awareness of human rights issues through film.

He is currently prepping to direct a new political drama — details of which are being kept under wraps — and is in development as a producer on several other feature and documentary films.

“Sam is a talented filmmaker whose work amplifies diverse voices around the world and illuminates the human spirit,” said Susan Ferris, president of Bohemia Group, in a statement. “We welcome Sam to the Bohemia family and are excited to partner with him on his next projects.”

Kadi added: “I am excited to be working with a management company and a manger who share the same vision, passion and desire to tell unique stories that are diverse, universal and relevant.”

Kadi is represented at Bohemia Group by manager Brian Judy.