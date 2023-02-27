‘Triangle of Sadness’ Director Ruben Östlund to Preside Over Cannes Jury

Ruben Östlund, the Oscar-nominated director whose latest film “Triangle of Sadness” won last year’s Palme d’Or at Cannes, will be back at the French festival to preside over the jury of its 76th edition.

Östlund is a Cannes regular, having won the festival’s top prize twice, for “Triangle of Sadness” in 2022 and for “The Square” in 2017. Before that, he presented two films at Un Certain Regard, including “Force Majeure,” which won the Jury Prize.

“I am happy, proud and humbled to be trusted with the honor of jury president for this year’s competition at the Festival de Cannes,” said Östlund, who will be the first Swede to head the jury in 50 years, following the footsteps of Ingrid Bergman. “Nowhere in the film world is the anticipation as strong as when the curtain rises on the films in competition at the festival.”

“It is a privilege to be part of it, together with the Cannes audience of connoisseurs. I am sincere when I say that cinema culture is in its most important period ever,” Östlund continued. A fervent supporter of moviegoing, the helmer said “cinema has a unique aspect” and makes us reflect in a different way than when we consume media on individual screens. When “Triangle of Sadness” played at the Goteborg Film Festival, Östlund directed the audience inside the theater to enhance their interactive experience.

The Swedish helmer said he “will remind [his] colleagues in the jury about the social function of the cinema.” He will be the third filmmaker with two Palme d’Or awards to preside over the jury, following Francis Ford Coppola and Emir Kusturica.

Östlund is nominated for two Oscars with “Triangle of Sadness,” for best original screenplay and director. The movie is a wild satire set on a cruise for the super rich that gets rocked by a storm, which reshuffles passengers’ roles and social classes. The movie stars the late South African actor Charlbi Dean, Harris Dickinson, Dolly De Leon and Woody Harrelson.

“By inviting Ruben Östlund to preside over the Jury, the Festival de Cannes wishes to pay a tribute to films that are uncompromising and forthright and which constantly demand that viewers challenge themselves and that art continue to invent itself,” said the festival in the statement.