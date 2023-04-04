Roch Bozino, Founder of Documentary Sales Company Java Films, Dies at 62

Roch Bozino, the founder and managing director of Paris-based sales company Java Films, has died at the age of 62.

Bozino passed away on March 30 from cancer.

Roch founded Java Films in 2005 after having worked as a producer for many years at VM Group, where he founded the company’s international sales department in 1998 and headed its documentary distribution unit.

He quickly established Java Films as one of Europe’s leading independent distributors. He was respected across the industry for his unwavering support of documentary filmmakers. Roch was known for his keen interest in political and historical documentaries in particular.

He was also a founding member of exporters’ organization TV France Intl., which recently merged with Unifrance.

“It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Roch Bozino, a great professional in international distribution, an exceptional personality, recognized and esteemed by all,” said Hervé Michel, vice president of Unifrance. “Roch had participated in the creation of TV France Intl. (Unifrance), and remained strongly committed to collective action and the defense of our profession. We will miss him terribly.”

On the Java Films website, the company’s staff wrote: “On Thursday 30 March 2023 our founder, friend and director Roch died. To all of us, he was more than just a boss. He turned Java into a family guided by real values and never compromised his principles.”

The company added on Facebook: “Above all, Roch was a true lover of culture. Enthusiastic about spreading his love for history, travelling, and especially cooking, Roch was a man of many passions and a true citizen of the world. He inspired each and every one of us, and we are so grateful to have known him. He poured so much love into the company, making it the family it is today. He will live forever in our hearts.”

“Tributes have flooded in across social media from filmmakers, broadcasters, professional organizations, and all those who are lucky enough to have worked with Roch,” Java Films added.