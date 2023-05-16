Roberto Sneider to Direct ‘Blood Knot,’ Starring Michael Douglas, Cameron Douglas (EXCLUSIVE)

Roberto Sneider, whose credits include “You’re Killing Me Susana” and “Dos Crímenes,” has been tapped to direct multi-generational family drama “Blood Knot,” which stars Michael Douglas and Cameron Douglas. Emmy and Tony nominated actor David Morse (“The Green Mile,” “Disturbia”), Michael Stahl-David (“Cloverfield,” “Narcos”) and Walker Scobell (“Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” “The Adam Project”) have joined the cast.

Screen Media will be presenting the project to buyers at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film is based on Bob Rich’s novel “Looking Through Water” and is adapted for the screen by Rowdy Herrington (“Road House”). It follows a father who, in an attempt to reconnect with his estranged son, invites him to Belize to compete in a father-son fishing competition.

Sneider replaces Howard Deutch, who was originally announced as director, but had to drop out due to a scheduling conflict.

The film is produced by Stan Spry (“Creepshow,” “Day of the Dead,” “Monsters of California”) of Cartel. Eric Woods (“Spread,” “Incarcerated,” “Crushed”) and Robert Mitas (“Ratched”) also serve as producers. Screen Media’s David Fannon and Seth Needle will serve as executive producers along with Foresight Unlimited’s David Nagelberg.