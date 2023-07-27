Riz Ahmed to Skip Locarno Film Festival Due to SAG-AFTRA Strike

Riz Ahmed, who was set to be honored by the Locarno Film Festival, will no longer be attending the Swiss fest in solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA strike.

However, the Swiss fest has announced that the world premiere of “Dammi,” the short in which he stars directed by French auteur Yann Mounir Demange – will still world premiere Aug. 2 on opening night to an audience of 8,000 as planned.

“Dammi” is an experimental work, focusing on the themes of immigration and identity. It also stars Isabelle Adjani, Souheila Yacoub, Sandor Funtek and Suzy Bemba.

Meanwhile, Stellan Skarsgård, who was meant to be the recipient of Locarno’s Leopard Club Award, “will forgo the award in solidarity with the strike,” the fest said in a statement. But, he will be in Locarno for the screening of his new film “What Remains,” directed by Ran Huang, which is screening out-of-competition. Skarsgård’s award ceremony on the Piazza Grande, which had been scheduled for Aug. 4, and his onstage conversation with the audience, planned for Aug. 5, have both been canceled.

The U.S. actors strike will also impact the screening of Nick Lieberman’s “Theater Camp.” Lieberman will attend as planned, but co-director and actor Molly Gordon, as well as actors Ben Platt and Noah Galvin, will no longer be in attendance, the fest said.

Locarno is also working with the team of their closing film, Noora Niasari’s “Shayda,” on which which Cate Blanchett is an executive producer, “to finalize the terms of her participation,” the fest said.

The 76th edition of Locarno will run Aug. 2-12.