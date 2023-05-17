REinvent Sells Psychological Thriller ‘The Angel Maker’ to France (EXCLUSIVE)

REInvent has closed a French deal on “The Angel Maker,” a psychological thriller starring a top Nordic cast including Julie R. Ølgaard (“The Killing”), Roland Møller (“Riders of Justice”), Christopher Læssø (“The Bridge”) and Stine Stengade (“Those Who Kill”).

The banner has sold the film to Koba Films in France and will be hosting a market screening at Cannes on the 18th.

“The Angel Maker” tells the story of crime detective Laura who is specialized within cybercrime. Laura is on sick leave with a psychosis after a birth depression and by coincidence she stumbles upon a case with a beastly serial killer which piques her interest and she decides that it is time for her to return to her job as a crime detective.

Produced by HitHero Productions, the film is directed by Esben Tønnesen and Julie R. Ølgaard. It will be released on June 8.