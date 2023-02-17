REinvent Scores Deals on ‘Chills’ Label Films, ‘Dark Windows,’ ‘Leave’ (EXCLUSIVE)

REinvent International sales has closed deals on genre titles from its Chills label, including “Dark Windows,” “Leave” and “Shadow Island,” ahead of the EFM.

“Dark Windows,” Alex Herron’s English-language horror thriller, has been sold to the MENA region (ENL / Empire Network Ltd) and Latin America (Gussi). The movie tells the story of teenagers involved in a car crash who decide to stay at a summerhouse in the U.S. countryside to work through their grief and start being stalked by a masked man. “Dark Windows” stars Annie Hamilton (The Wolf of Snow Hollow, Inventing Anna), Anna Bullard, Rory Alexander, Joel Saemundsson and Morten Holst.

The company has also closed key sales on “Leave,” Herron’s debut film. The horror thriller sold to Italy (Plaion), Germany (Splendid) and Latin America (Gussi). The movie previously sold to Latin America (Gussi), Falcon Films (MENA) and Hungary (Vertigo). REinvent has also sold English-speaking territories. “Leave” follows a young woman who tries to find her origins after being abandoned as an infant at a U.S. cemetery, covered in satanic symbols.

“Leave” stars Alicia von Rittberg (“Becoming Elizabeth”), Ellen Dorrit Petersen (“Three Wishes for Cinderella”) and Herman Tømmeraas (“Ragnarok”). The movie was penned by Thomas Moldestad, who is behind the hit Norwegian horror franchise “Cold Prey.”

“Shadow Island,” which sold to Poland (Media4Fun), is a Nordic noir thriller directed by Johan Storm. The film follows David, an aspiring meteorologist who sets off to a desert island in the Barents Sea and begins to question whether or not he’s really alone on the island. The cast includes Johan L. Heinstedt, Hanne Mathisen Haga (“Outlier”), Joel Wallón and Magnus Roosmann (“Young Royals”).

REinvent will host market screenings for “Shadow Island” and “Dark Windows” on Feb. 17 and Feb. 19.