‘Reality,’ Berlin Breakout starring Sydney Sweeney, Sells Worldwide for MK2 Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Mk2 films has enlisted leading distributors around the world for “Reality,” Tina Satter’s feature debut starring Sydney Sweeney, on the heels of its buzzy world premiere at the Berlinale.

The movie, which bowed in the Panorama section, stars Sweeney (“White Lotus,” “Euphoria”) as Reality Winner, a 25 year-old whistleblower who spent five years in prison during the Trump administration. A former U.S. Air Force member and National Security Agency translator, Winner was convicted for leaking a confidential report on Russian election interference to the media.

The film is based on Satter’s 2019 stage play “Is This a Room” and contains verbatim dialogue from the unedited transcript of a FBI audio recording. “Reality” captures the tense and surreal 90 minutes of FBI’s interrogation with Winner at her home in 2017.

The Paris-based company has closed a flurry of major deals, selling the film to France (Metropolitan), UK (Vertigo), Italy (Lucky Red), Germany, Austria and German-speaking Switzerland (Plaion), BENELUX (September), Japan (Transformer), Scandinavia (Selmer Media), Spain (Filmin), Latin America (Imagem), Greece (Spentzos), Portugal (Nos Lusomundo), Eastern Europe (M2), Ukraine (Arthouse Traffic), Turkey (Filmarti), Israel (Naschson), MENA (Front Row), Australia/New Zealand (Kismet), Hong Kong (Edko), Taiwan (Cai Chang) and Airlines (Skeye). Discussions are ongoing with South Korea and Southeast Asia.

As previously announced, HBO Films acquired North American rights in a deal with UTA Independent Film Group and WME Independent.

The film has earned unanimous strong reviews, with Variety’s Jessica Kiang describing it “an enormously compelling film-directing début” and a “clever, gripping docudrama”.

Sweeney’s performance has also been applauded by critics, including Kiang who calls it “revelatory” and “outstanding,” with “every flicker of emotion, micro-reaction, evasion and retraction [being] utterly believable”.

“Reality” is produced by Noah Stahl, Brad Becker-Parton, Riva Marker, and Greg Nobile. Its executive produced by Ellyn Daniels, Will O’Connor, Daniel Ginsberg, Andrew Beck, Bill Way, Elliott Whitton, Eva Maria Daniels, Philipp Engelhorn, Caitlin Gold, and Tina Satter. The film is co-produced by David Duque-Estrada and Rita Walsh. It is a Seaview and 2 SQ FT production in association with Burn These Words, In The Cut, Fit Via Vi, Cinereach, and Tanbark Pictures production.