‘Reading Lolita in Tehran’ Movie Hits Cannes Market, Stars ‘Holy Spider’s’ Zar Amir-Ebrahimi, Golshifteh Farahani

A long-anticipated adaptation of the 2003 bestselling novel “Reading Lolita in Tehran” by Azar Nafisi is hitting the Marché du Film at Cannes this month.

Directed by award-winning director Eran Riklis (“Lemon Tree”) and written by Marjorie David, the film stars an ensemble cast led by Golshifteh Farahani (“Pirates of the Caribbean”), Zar Amir-Ebrahimi (“Holy Spider”) and Mina Kavani (“Red Rose”).

Set in post-revolution Iran as extremism took hold, Nafisi’s book tells the autobiographical story of a fearless teacher who secretly gathered seven of her female students to read forbidden Western classics.

According to a synopsis: “As the Islamic Republic took power, morality squads staged arbitrary raids in Tehran and as fundamentalists seized hold of the universities, the women in Nafisi’s living room, whose rights had been systematically removed, risked everything to find a safe space to remove their veils and speak their minds. Despite the grave danger they are in, they find hope as their stories intertwine with the novels they are reading: ‘Lolita,’ ‘The Great Gatsby,’ ‘Daisy Miller’ and ‘Pride and Prejudice’; here they speak about their own dreams, and wonder if the only way to achieve freedom will be to leave the home they still love.”

The project is more timely than ever given the ongoing “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement in Iran, and that topicality — along with the film’s now completed production — is likely to appeal to buyers in Cannes. The female-led movement was sparked by the death of Jina “Mahsa” Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who died while in custody of morality police for allegedly wearing a loose headscarf.

The film is an Italian-Israeli co-production. It is produced by Michael Sharfshtein, Marica Stocchi, Moshe Edery, Santo Versace, Gianluca Curti and Riklis. Production companies include United King Films, Topia Communications, Eran Riklis Productions, Minerva Pictures and Rosamont with RAI Cinema.

Director Eran Riklis said: “’Reading Lolita in Tehran,’ with its depiction of both human relationships and political and global matters, struck a deep emotional chord with me.

“I was totally aware of the potential complexity of telling such an intimate story of women in Iran. But I also knew that it’s a wonderful and emotional challenge, based on a universal view of human struggle wherever and whenever it is. I knew that my approach to storytelling, one of respect, emotion, dignity, love and responsibility, will always win and overcome any obstacles. Azar’s world has now become part of my world and I strongly believe that her story must be told, now more than ever.”

Maya Amsellem, managing director of WestEnd Films, added: “Eran Riklis brings a uniquely sensitive touch in exploring the complex lives of these women under political and personal siege.”

The film was shot in Italy and is now in post-production. WestEnd is launching sales in Cannes.