Ranveer Singh Steps Into Shah Rukh Khan’s Shoes as ‘Don’ in Third Film of Farhan Akhtar Franchise

Ranveer Singh will be the latest actor to take on the role of Don, in the third film in Farhan Akhtar’s franchise.

Created by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, “Don” (1978), directed by Chandra Barot, starred Amitabh Bachchan in dual roles – that of a ruthless mafia don and his look alike Vijay, a slum-dweller who is brought in by the police to masquerade as the gang leader after his death. The film was one of the biggest hits of the year.

In 2006, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar’s son, rebooted the franchise with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead playing the dual roles of Don and Vijay in “Don: The Chase Begins Again.” The film was a smash hit and a 2011 sequel “Don 2” followed, which was showcased at the Berlin Film Festival.

Akhtar has now revived the franchise with a new lead in Singh and the tagline “A New Era Begins.” Ritesh Sidhwani and Akhtar will produce for their Excel Entertainment with Akhtar directing.

“In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Mr. Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatregoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don. In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way. From Don’s sardonic wit to his cool but menacing fury, Shah Rukh embodied his persona. As writer & director, I had a great time creating not one but two, ‘Don’ films with Shah Rukh and both experiences remain very close to my heart. The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan,” Akhtar wrote in a social media post.

Singh stars in hit “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” which is currently on release.

“Don 3” is due to release in 2025.

The Don franchise has a rich legacy. The 1978 “Don” was remade in the Telugu language as “Yugandhar” (1979), starring NTR, in the Tamil language as “Billa” (1980), starring Rajinikanth, and in the Malayalam language as “Shobaraj” (1986), starring Mohanlal. The film also had a Punjabi-language in Pakistan titled “Cobra” (1991), starring Sultan Rahi.

After the release of Akhtar’s “Don,” “Billa” (2007), a Tamil-language remake of the 1978 original, starring Ajith Kumar, followed. A prequel, “Billa II,” released in 2012. 2009 saw a Telugu-language remake of the 1978 “Don,” also titled “Billa,” starring Prabhas.