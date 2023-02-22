Rani Mukerji in ‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway’: Watch First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

India’s Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment have released the first trailer for “Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway,” starring Rani Mukerji.

The film, directed by Ashima Chibber and written by Rahul Handa, Sameer Satija and Chibber, is based on the true story of an Indian couple whose children were taken away from them by Norwegian welfare services in 2011.

Mukerji plays the titular Mrs. Chatterjee who battles with the Norwegian government to reunite with her children.

The film is produced by Zee Studios and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment (“Bellbottom”). It is part of Zee Studios’ extensive 2023 slate. The company has a film, “Aatmapamphlet,” and series “Brown” at the ongoing Berlin Film Festival and Berlin Series Market respectively.

Mukerji said: “’Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway’ is very special. I can’t wait to see the reactions of my fans on the trailer.”

Mukerji was previously in “Bunty Aur Babli 2” (2021)

Nikkhil Advani said: “It is a matter of pride and responsibility with which we have made our film and are delighted to bring the inimitable Rani Mukerji to our audiences.”

Shariq Patel, chief business officer, Zee Studios said: “Zee Studios is committed towards backing content-driven and provocative stories and ‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway’ is just the right film. Partnering with Rani and Emmay Entertainment on such an important film, that’s based on a true incident and conveys the hardship of a mother who went against an entire country for her children, was creatively enriching.”

“Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway” releases March 17.

Watch the trailer here:



