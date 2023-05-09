Queer Romance Drama ‘Solo’ by Canadian Director Sophie Dupuis Boarded by SND (EXCLUSIVE)

“Solo,” a stylish queer romance drama directed by Canadian helmer Sophie Dupuis (“Underground,” “Family First”) has been boarded by SND, the film arm of France’s second biggest commercial network M6.

“Solo” is headlined by two up-and-coming talent, Theodore Pellerin (“Killer Game,” “Kaiser Karl”) and Felix Maritaud (“BPM (Beats per Minute)”). SND will launch sales on the project at Cannes Film Market.

The edgy film follows Simon, a rising star of Montreal drag queen scene who is simultaneously facing the disappointment of two impossible loves — one of a passionate but destructive crush with Oliver, and the other of a cold and distant relationship with his mother Claire, who has returned home after a 15-year absence.

“Solo” reteams Dupuis with the production banner Bravo Charlie, which produced her first two critically acclaimed films, “Underground” and “Family First.” Dupuis’s previous film “Underground” was nominated for four Canadian Screen Awards, and won two prizes at Namur International Film Festival. Dupuis also directed Pellerin in her feature debut “Family First” which earned him a best actor prize at the Canadian Screen Awards.

Dupuis said she was “always fascinated by the art of drag, because of its richness, complexity and flamboyance. But above everything its importance.”

“Drag is political, it deconstructs, it liberates and allows oneself to exist freely. We all need drag in this world that is overshadowed by intolerance,” Dupuis continued.

The director said she also wanted to “explore the roots, mechanism and consequences of a toxic love relationship, trying to understand why someone can stay in the grip of an abusing person believing it’s about love.”

Dupuis also noted that “Solo” brings together many queer actors and crew members “whose input was crucial and contributed to the realism of the film.”

Ramy Nahas, head of international sales and distribution at SND, described “Solo” as an “unnerving, poetic and luminous film that lingers in one’s mind for a long time after it ends.”

The executive also praised the performances of Pellerin and Maritaux, as well as the movie’s score, which includes songs by ABBA and Donna Summer.

Etienne Hansez, who is producing the film at Bravo Charlie, pointed out “Solo” was about “love being endangered by toxicity,” and stood out as a “manifesto for peace.”

The movie will be delivered during the fourth quarter of 2023 and will be released in Canada by Axia Films.