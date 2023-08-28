Pulsar Boards Survival Horror Movie ‘Pacific Fear’ Filming in French Polynesia (EXCLUSIVE)

Pulsar Content has secured international rights on “Pacific Fear,” a French survival horror film which has started filming in French Polynesia.

The movie is directed by Jacques Kluger, who previously directed the Belgian horror movie “Play or Die,” and is produced by Nolita, whose recent credits include the Netflix hit action franchise “Lost Bullet.” Darklight Content is co-producing. Pulsar Content will be launching international sales at Toronto.

“Pacific Fear” stars a young cast, including Adèle Galloy, Marilyn Lima, Marie Zabukovec (“Masquerade”) and Vaimiti Teiefitu.

The film, which is set to be completed by early 2024, follows a group of surfer friends looking out for waves in a mysterious island that’s been erased from all maps. “Pacific Fear” will launch in France in early 2024 on the pay TV OCS.

“Pacific Fear” joins Pulsar Content’s roster which boasts “The Opera!,” an ambitious musical starring Vincent Cassel, Fanny Ardant and Rossy De Palma; “The Patience of Vulture” starring Ed Skrein and Luis Guzmán; Anonymous Content’s period horror “The Damning of a Country Merchant” starring Peter Sarsgaard; Céline Salette’s debut feature about Niki de Saint-Phalle, “Niki,” and the animated feature “BIM.”

