Brazilian Survival Thriller ‘Property‘ Slated for Berlinale Panorama Joins Loco Films’ EFM Roster (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based banner Loco Films will be hitting the European Film Market with mix of French and international movies, including the Berlinale Panorama title “Property,” as well as “Grand Expectations” and “Like An Actress.”

“Property,” which marks the sophomore outing of Brazilian helmer Daniel Bandeira, is a survival thriller lensed Pedro Sotero, the cinematographer of Kleber Mendonça Filho’s “Bacurau” and “Aquarius.” The sole Brazilian movie competing at the Berlin Film Festival, “Territory” follows Teresa, who flees her family estate in an armored car after rebelling workers start occupying it. She’s trapped, but refuses to negotiate, prompting a collision between two universes.

Laurent Danielou at Loco Films pointed Bandeira was part of the collective Recife alongside Mendonça Filho with whom he teamed on his first short film “Little Cotton Girl.” “Property” is produced by Simio Filmes and Vilarejo Filmes whose credits include other politically minded films such as “Aquarius.”

“‘Property’ is a powerful thriller which shows the disparities of social classes in a way that’s never been done in Brazilian cinema,” said Danielou.

Loco Films has also boarded “Grand Expectations,” a timely drama starring up-and-coming French talent Rebecca Marder (“My Crime”) and Benjamin Lavernhe (“My Donkey, My Lover & I”). Directed by Sylvain Desclous and produced by Sesame Films, “Grand Expectations” is set in Corsica during the summer of 2019, and stars Marder as Madeleine, a bright young woman with strong political ideas who makes an unexpected encounter on a deserted road along with her boyfriend.

“Like an Actress,” meanwhile, stars Julie Gayet (“The French Minister”), Benjamin Biolay (“France”) and

Agathe Bonitzer (“Under the Rainbow”). Directed by Sébastien Bailly, the film tells the story of Anna, a famous actress who suddenly discovers that she has the power to change her physical appearance. She decides to use this power to test her couple. “Like an Actress” is produced by La Mer à Boire Productions. Both “Grand Expectations” and “Like an Actress” will be released in French theaters this year and will be released by The Jokers and Epicentre Films, respectively.