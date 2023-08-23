‘The Promised Land’ Trailer: Mads Mikkelsen Plays Danish Explorer in Nikolaj Arcel’s Venice Competition Film From TrustNordisk (EXCLUSIVE)

TrustNordisk has unveiled the international trailer and poster for “The Promised Land,” Nikolaj Arcel’s historical epic drama starring Mads Mikkelsen (“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”), which is slated to world premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival.

“The Promised Land” tells the true story of an impoverished captain, Ludvig Kahlen, who set out to conquer the harsh, uninhabitable Danish heath with a seemingly impossible goal; to build a colony in the name of the King.

TrustNordisk is describing the film as “a gripping story about the conquest of the heath, the tale of a proud and uncompromising man, and the woman who becomes his ally in the fight against evil, death and perdition.”

Mikkelsen stars opposite Amanda Collin (“Raised by Wolves”). The cast is completed by Magnus Krepper (“Queen of Hearts”), Simon Bennebjerg (“Borgen”), Gustav Lindh (“The Northman”), Kristine Kujath Thorp (“Ninjababy”), Morten Hee Andersen (“Margrete: Queen of the North”), Jacob Lohmann (“Riders Of Justice”) and Felix Kramer (“Dark”).

The script was penned by Arcel alongside critically acclaimed Danish screenwriter and director Anders Thomas Jensen (“Riders of Justice”). It’s based on the 2020 Danish bestseller “Kaptajnen og Ann Barbara,” (which translates to “The Captain and Ann Barbara”). “The Promised Land” is produced by Louise Vesth for Zentropa Entertainments.

The film has already pre-sold to more than 50 territories, including the U.S. (Magnolia Pictures), Germany (Plaion Pictures), France (The Jokers Films), Benelux (September Films) and Hungary (Vertigo Media). It will be released in Denmark on Oct. 5.

Watch the trailer below.