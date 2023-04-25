Suspense-Filled Abortion Drama ‘Power Alley’ Boarded by M-Appeal Ahead of Cannes’ Critics’ Week Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based sales agent M-Appeal has come on board to sell “Power Alley,” the debut film by Brazilian filmmaker Lillah Halla, which will world premiere in Cannes’ Critics’ Week, it was announced Tuesday.

Set in Brazil, where abortion is illegal, “Power Alley” is a suspense-filled drama tackling one of society’s most divisive issues.

The story follows star volleyball player Sofia who is faced with an impossible scenario on the eve of her championship game. Pregnant and panicked, Sofia seeks an illegal abortion but unwittingly becomes a target instead. As the town’s herd-mentality turns violent, Sofia risks being consumed by the fervor – but neither Sofia nor those who love her are willing to surrender.

“The conflict of [the film] deeply affects our protagonist personally, but that does not make it an individual drama only,” Halla said. “After all, it’s not only about desiring. It’s about the (non-) annihilation of one’s desires. But Sofia’s luck is that, beyond being determined, she is no longer alone.”

Maren Kroymann, managing director of M-Appeal, said: “In a very moving way [the film] expresses the tensions that women have to fight all over the world, to have control over their own bodies and lives. This is exactly the kind of filmmaking we think is vital, emotionally powerful, and socially relevant. The story will resonate with the arthouse audience.”

The producers are Clarissa Guarilha and Rafaella Costa.

The film is produced by Arissas (Brazil), Manjericão Filmes (Brazil), In Vivo Films (France), and Cimarrón Cine (Uruguay).