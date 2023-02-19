Polish Buzz Titles at Berlin Film Festival

DANGER ZONE
Director: Vita Maria Drygas
Producer: Vita Żelakeviciute
Production companies: Drygas Film Production
Sales: Dogwoof
Documentary is a journey to places devastated by military conflicts, seen through the eyes of thrill-seeking tourists.
DELEGATION
(Generation 14plus)
Director: Asaf Saban
Cast: Yoav Bavly, Neomi Harari, Leib Lev Levin, Ezra Dagan, Alma Dishy
Producers: Agnieszka Dziedzic, Yoav Roeh, Aurit Zamir, Roshanak Behesht Nedjad
Production companies: Koi Studio, Gum Films, In Good Co.
Sales: New Europe Film Sales
Three Israeli friends visit Holocaust sites in Poland before their stints in the army, and deal with love, friendship and politics.
DISCO BOY
(Competition)
Director: Giacomo Abbruzzese
Cast: Franz Rogowski, Morr Ndiaye, Laëtitia Ky, Leon Lučev
Producers: Lionel Massol, Pauline Seigland
Production companies: Films Grand Huit, Dugong Films, Panache Productions, La Compagnie Cinématographique, Donten & Lacroix, Division
Sales: Charades
Aleksei reaches Paris to enlist in the French Foreign Legion, which allows any foreigner, even undocumented, to be granted a French passport.
DOPPELGÄNGER
Director: Jan Holoubek
Cast: Jakub Gierszał, Tomasz Schuchardt, Emily Kusche, Nathalie Richard, Joachim Raaf
Producers: Anna Waśniewska-Gill
Production company: TVN Warner Bros. Discovery
Suspense-filled thriller about a communist intelligence officer, inspired by a true story, depicts how politics can devastate ordinary lives.
IN UKRAINE
(Forum)
documentary
Director: Piotr Pawlus, Tomasz Wolski
Producer: Anna Gawlita
Production companies: Kijora Film, Indi Film
Two filmmakers journey deep into the shelled-out state, in the hope of capturing “the new normal” of the Ukrainian people.
MAMMALIA
(Forum)
Director: Sebastian Mihăilescu
Cast: István Téglás, Mălina Manovici, Denisa Nicolae, Steliana Bălăcianu
Producers: Diana Păroiu, Ada Solomon
Production companies: MicroFilm, Extreme Emotions, Pandora Film
Sales: Lights On
Camil embarks on a dreamlike trip. Struggling to come to terms with losing control, he starts to question his identity as a man.
THE PEASANTS
Director: Dorota Welchman, Hugh Welchman
Cast: Kamila Urzędowska, Robert Gulaczyk, Mirosław Baka, Andrzej Konopka
Producers: Sean Bobbitt, Hugh Welchman
Production company: Chłopi
Sales: New Europe Film Sales
New film from the “Loving Vincent” team, based on the Nobel Prize-winning novel, depicts a 19th-century village torn by passion and jealousy.
ULTIMA THULE
Director: Klaudiusz Chrostowski
Cast: Jakub Gierszał
Producers: Beata Rzeźniczek, Klaudia Śmieja-Rostworowska, Klaudiusz Chrostowski, Jakub Gierszał
Production companies: Madants
Bartek embarks on a journey to Britain’s most isolated island of Foula. Hard work and icy winds put him to the test, but he also gets to confront his past.
WE WILL NOT FADE AWAY
(Generation)
Documentary
Director: Alisa Kovalenko
Producers: Valery Kalmykov, Oleksiy Kobelev, Yana Kalmykova
Production companies: Trueman Production, East Roads Films, Haka Films
Five Ukrainian teenagers, trapped in the war zone in Donbas, dream of freedom. One day, they are offered an opportunity to climb the Himalayas.