‘Planet B,’ Orange Studio’s Science Fiction Thriller With Sexy Cast, Adele Exarchopoulos, Souheila Yacoub, Hits EFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Orange Studio has boarded “Planet B,” an ambitious female-driven science fiction thriller headlined by Adele Exarchopoulos (“Blue is the Warmest Color,” “The Stronghold”) and Souheila Yacoub (“Dune : Part Two,” “Climax”).

The movie, which will shoot in English and French, will be directed by Aude Léa Rapin, whose feature debut “Heroes Don’t Die” world premiered at Cannes’ Directors Fortnight in 2019.

“Planet B” is produced by Les Films du Bal whose credits include Mati Diop’s Cannes’ Jury Prize winner “Atlantics” and Nadav Lapid’s Cannes competition film “Ahed’s Knee.” The movie will shoot in French and English with filming set to kick off in March.

The film follows Julia, one of the activists who mysteriously disappeared after participating in a violent protest. After being shot in the eye by a flash-ball gun, Julia fainted and woke up in an unknown world, known as Planet B.

Orange Studio, whose sales team is headed by Charlotte Boucon, will introduce the project to buyers at the European Film Market with a sizzle reel and the script. Le Pacte will distribute “Planet B” in France.

“‘Planet B’ is widely entertaining and has a great concept, but it’s also a crossover film with an auteur behind it,” said Boucon.

Orange Studio’s EFM slate also includes Christophe Barratier’s (“The Chorus”) latest film, “Instant Family” which Boucon described as being in the vein of “Three Men and a Cradle.” Kev Adams and Gérard Jugnot star in the film which will also shot in French and English.

The dramedy tells the story of Victor, a magician whose life is turned upside down after the birth of his daughter Lison. Suddenly becoming a single dad, Victor struggles with his new responsibilities until Jacques, his father-in-law steps in to take over father duties. In the meantime, Victor tries to figure it out what fatherhood means. “Instant Family” is set to be released theatrically in France by Apollo Films and Orange Studio during the second half of 2023. Orange Studio is teasing the movie at the EFM with a promoreel.

The banner is also hosting market screenings of Virginie Sauveur’s “Magnificat,” a thriller starring Karin Viard as a prominent religious figure, and the ensemble comedy “All Because of the Cat,” as well as the promo reels of “All Because of the Cat” and “Bernadette” starring Catherine Deneuve as the former French lady Bernadette Chirac.

Here’s a first look pic of “Instant Family:”