‘Planet B,’ Documentary About Teen Extinction Rebellion Activists, Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

The trailer (below) has launched for documentary “Planet B,” which will have its world premiere at Visions du Réel film festival as part of its Grand Angle strand.

In the film, director and climate activist Pieter Van Eecke follows 13-year-old Bo, who has a seemingly perfect life: She lives in a peaceful neighborhood in Belgium, has a loving family and lots of friends, and is doing well at school. Like many young people, Bo questions everything and has a rebellious streak. As she follows the news, she becomes increasingly aware of the perilous state of the planet. She decides to take up the fight against climate change and joins Extinction Rebellion, along with her close friend Luca.

They occupy factory sites and highways, and soon grapple with the forces ranged against them. They are ignored, criticized and arrested, even spending time in police cells. As Luca proposes increasingly radical action, the more thoughtful Bo looks for her own way through the moral, ethical and practical dilemmas of our age.

Van Eecke states: “This film is a mixture of a political film, a climate film and a coming-of-age film. I wanted to make a portrait of this generation as they come of age because I think it is the first generation that has to face a future that is fading away.

“Instead of the world opening up to them, they are confronted with something that is escaping them, and they have to fight for their right to be adults in a liveable world.

“Their experience is also marred by a certain incongruity that they witness between the adults’ words and actions. Greta Thunberg, for instance, was very vocal about the total irresponsibility of adults in tackling the climate crisis. How do you even grow up and become a responsible adult if you do not have good role models?”

“Planet B” is Van Eecke’s third feature. His first feature length documentary, “Samuel in the Clouds” (2016), won the Gold Hugo Award at the Chicago Film Festival, the Gold Gentiano at the Trento Film Festival, and the Full Frame Environmental Award.

His second feature, “Holding Up the Sky” premiered just a few weeks ago at FIFDH Geneva, and is being theatrically released in Belgium and the Netherlands.

“Planet B” is produced by Hanne Phlypo for Belgian production outlet Clin d’Oeil Films in co-production with Katja Draaijer and Frank Hoeve for BALDR Film (the Netherlands), broadcaster VRT and Shelter Prod.

It is supported by the Flanders Audiovisual Fund (VAF), Netherlands Film Fund (NFF), Taxshelter.be and ING and the Tax Shelter of the Belgian Federal Government, and co-funded by Creative Europe MEDIA of the European Union.