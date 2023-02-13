‘Plane’ Lands Sequel: ‘Ship,’ Led by Mike Colter, Set to Start Production This Year

A sequel to “Plane” is officially taking flight — or rather, setting sail.

Mike Colter, who played accused murderer Louis Gaspare in the original film, will headline the new, nautical movie, which is aptly titled “Ship.” Producers MadRiver Pictures, Di Bonaventura Pictures and G-BASE Productions are returning for the sequel, with director Jean-François Richet also back as an executive producer.

The follow-up will focus on Colter’s character, who escaped extradition to Toronto when Trailblazer Flight 119 went down in the Philippines, and formed an unlikely partnership with Gerard Butler’s Captain Brodie Torrance to rescue the plane’s passengers and crew from pirates.

“Ship” will pick up where Gaspare’s storyline left off in “Plane” — with the legionnaire disappearing into the jungles of Jolo Island. It’s not yet clear whether Butler will return for the next film.

Following a high-octane showdown with the local militia on Jolo’s shores, Gaspare manages to commandeer a fishing boat and escape the Philippines. But he’s not out of the woods yet: the media circus surrounding Flight 119 has elevated his public profile, making him the subject of an international manhunt. Hoping to stay under the radar and get far away from his last known location, Gaspare hops aboard a cargo ship in East Asia that’s bound for South Africa. But as he settles in for a long voyage, the stowaway discovers that the ocean vessel is transporting more than goods — it’s also being used as a ferry for a human trafficking ring.

A strong moral code won’t allow Gaspare to simply stand by, so he once again puts his own freedom on hold. Together with the ship’s second mate, a last-minute addition to the crew who was unaware of its illicit activities, and a passenger with military experience and a bone to pick, Gaspare embarks on a mission to take down the ship’s corrupt captain, keep its innocent passengers safe, and liberate its captives.

Discussions are now underway with writers and directors for “Ship.” The project will be shopped to international buyers by sales agent The Veterans at this week’s European Film Market, which runs alongside the Berlin Film Festival. CAA Media Finance is representing the domestic rights.

Production is expected to begin in late 2023.

Distributed by Lionsgate, “Plane” opened in cinemas on Jan. 13 and has so far grossed just over $30 million domestically. The action-thriller has pulled in $43 million at the box office worldwide. The pic is on track to be one of the highest grossing independent films since COVID.

Colter is represented by CAA and Silver Lining Entertainment. Richet is represented by UTA. G-BASE is represented by CAA.