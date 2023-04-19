Pixar Animation Set for Cannes Film Festival Comeback with ‘Elemental’ on Closing Night

Pixar will be back at the Cannes Film Festival on closing night (May 27) with the world premiere of their new feature “Elemental.”

Presented Out of Competition, the film will be released in theaters on June 16 in the U.S. and on June 21 in France. “Elemental” is the fourth feature film from Pixar Animation Studios to be presented in the Official Selection, after “Up,” “Inside Out” and “Soul.”

“Element” revolves around the friendship between Ember, a fearless and quick-witted young woman with a strong personality, and Wade, a sentimental, fun-loving, go-with-the-flow boy.

“As we all emerge from our pandemic cocoons and come together in story rooms, animation dailies and impromptu brainstorming sessions, it’s a joy and honor to have Pixar back on La Croisette,” said Pete Docter, Pixar’s chief creative officer.

“Directed by the extraordinary storyteller Peter Sohn, ‘Elemental’ is so funny, full of heart and, frankly, stunning to see. It was created for audiences to experience on the big screen and I love that it’ll make its world premiere at Cannes,” Docter continued.

The French voice cast will be led by Adèle Exarchopoulos (“Blue Is The Warmest Color”) and Vincent Lacoste (“Lost Illusions”). The original voice cast includes Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie.

Thierry Frémaux, Cannes’ general delegate, pointed out that “for many years, the Festival de Cannes has welcomed animated films from around the world.”

“Pixar Animation Studios, with ‘Up,’ directed by Pete Docter, made Cannes history by opening the 62nd edition of the Festival in 2009. It was a wonderful event! This is an another great opportunity, to present the amazing ‘Elemental,’ for the “Last Screening” of this 76th Festival de Cannes, and to think about our lives in such a powerful way,” Fremaux continued.

“Elemental” is one of the several high-profile U.S. movies slated for this year’s Cannes, alongside Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

A few movies are expected to be added to the Official Selection in the coming days. As previously announced, the 72nd edition will kick off with Maiwenn’s “Jeanne du Barry” on May 16.



