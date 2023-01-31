Pierce Brosnan, Helena Bonham Carter to Star in Irish Romance ‘Four Letters of Love’

Pierce Brosnan and Helena Bonham Carter are set to star in the Irish romance “Four Letters of Love,” directed by Polly Steele.

Based on Niall Williams bestselling novel, the film will see Brosnan and Bonham Carter starring as the parents of fated lovers played by up-and-coming actors Fionn O’Shea (“Dance First”) and Ann Skelly (“The Nevers”). Gabriel Byrne will also star in the film.

A synopsis provided for the film is as follows: “Nicholas Coughlan (O’Shea) and Isabel Gore (Skelly) are fated to be together. The question is whether or not they will ever find out. As ghosts, fate and the sheer power of true love pull Nicholas and Isabel together, so too does life threaten to tear them apart.”

The Ireland-set film launches off the back of major awards love for projects originating from the Emerald Isle in recent years, including “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “The Quiet Girl.”

Cornerstone will handle worldwide sales and distribution, and will launch the project at the European Film Market, which will run alongside the Berlinale in February. The Reset Collective will handle the release in Australia and New Zealand.

“Four Letters of Love” is a Genesius Pictures, AX1 Films and Port Pictures production. It is produced by BAFTA Award nominee Debbie Gray and Douglas Cummins, and is co-produced by Martina Niland.

With funding from Northern Ireland Screen, the film will begin shooting in February in Northern Ireland before moving to the Republic of Ireland. Williams’ novel was first published in 1997 and was translated into more than 30 languages before he adapted it for the screen.

Heads of department include production designer John Leslie, cinematographer Damien Elliot, costume designer Susan Scott, hair and make-up designer Natalie Reid and editor Chris Gill ACE.

Gray said of the project; “I’m thrilled to be bringing this beautiful piece of work from writer Niall Williams and director Polly Steele to the screen. A seminal piece of Irish literature and I couldn’t be more pleased with the cast and creative team that have joined us on this journey.”

Cummins added: “Niall Williams’ debut novel is beguiling, and utterly irresistible, and it’s an enormous privilege to be transposing it to the screen so that new audiences can join the scores of existing fans from many countries across the world who have already succumbed to its countless charms and delights.”

Cornerstone’s Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder said: “Irish story-telling is riding a wave of success in the international marketplace, and we’re delighted to bring this beautiful romantic modern classic to the EFM for buyers to enjoy.”

Brosnan is represented by CAA, Curtis Brown, Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman and Viewpoint. Bonham Carter is represented by Conway van Gelder Grant and Byrne by The Agency and Paradigm Talent Agency. O’shea is represented by Curtis Brown in the UK and Lorraine Brennan in Ireland and Skelly by Conway van Gelder Grant Ltd.