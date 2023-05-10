Picture Tree Intl. Adds Ulrike Kofler’s ‘Gina’ to Cannes Sales Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Picture Tree Intl. has picked up global sales rights to “Gina” (working title), by Ulrike Kofler, which follows her Netflix debut “What We Wanted.”

“Gina” tells the story of a 9-year-old girl longing for a home and family while having to take care of her younger siblings and mother, who is too overwhelmed to take care of herself, let alone her children.

The film, produced by Film AG, is the second feature by Kofler, who is a long-time editor for Austrian director Marie Kreutzer. Kofler’s editing work includes “Corsage,” which won best film at the London Film Festival and three nominations for the European Film Awards in 2022, “The Ground Beneath My Feet” (Berlinale Competition, 2019), and Josef Hader’s “Wild Mouse” (Berlinale Competition, 2019).

Kolfer’s directorial debut “What We Wanted,” starring Elyas M’Barek and Lavinia Wilson, was sold by PTI exclusively to Netflix, and was Austria’s official entry for the Academy Awards in 2020.

Currently in post-production and with a final title to be determined, “Gina” was made with the support of the Austrian Film Institute, Austrian broadcaster ORF, the Austrian Ministry of Culture and Kultur Niederösterreich, with PTI’s chief executives Yuan Rothbauer and Andreas Rothbauer serving as executive producers.

The film is part of PTI’s expanded 10th anniversary Cannes Marché du Film lineup. Included in the slate is the action sequel “Manta Manta: Legacy” by Til Schweiger, the number one movie in Germany in its opening week with more than 800,000 admissions, generating more than $14.4 million in box office to date.

Also recently announced is Chris Kraus’ “15 Years,” starring Hannah Herzsprung (“The Reader,” “The Baader Meinhof Complex”). Herzprung started her acting career in Kraus’ “Four Minutes” (nominated for the European Film Awards as well as the Golden Globes) as the piano wunderkind Jenny von Loeben, and she will reprise this role in “15 Years.”

Also, in PTI’s Cannes lineup is Žiga Virc’s comedy “Shooting Blanks.” This follows his feature debut, “Houston We Have a Problem!,” which premiered at the Tribeca and Karlovy Vary film festivals, and was acquired by Netflix and HBO Central Europe. PTI will present a first private market screening of the film, currently in final post-production, in Cannes.

Among the market premieres will be Hans Steinbichler’s “A Whole Life,” based on the best-selling novel, which has been translated in more than 40 languages. The film’s release is anticipated for November in German-speaking countries via Tobis Film.

The market will also host the premiere of Marc Rothemund’s “Weekend Rebels,” starring Florian David Fitz. It is based on the true story of a father who – through a quest to find his favorite soccer club – gets closer to his 10-year-old autistic son. The film is set for a release in Germany by Leonine on Sept. 28.

Also screening in Cannes is Lars Kraume’s historical drama “Measures of Men,” which tackles the hidden truth of genocide among the local tribes in Namibia during the German colonial regime. A Berlinale Special Premiere, “Measures of Men” is on release in German via Studiocanal Germany.

PTI will also host Cannes Market screenings of Robert Schwentke’s “Seneca – On the Creations of Earthquakes,” starring John Malkovich, Geraldine Chaplin, Tom Xander and Mary-Louise Parker. Following its world premiere as a Berlinale Special Gala, the film recently premiered at the Beijing Film Festival. It takes a fresh and ironic look at the relationship of stoic philosopher Seneca and his infamous student, the Roman emperor Nero.

Further Marché du Film presentations include “The Chapel” by Belgian director and writer Dominique Deruddere, whose satirical comedy “Everybody’s Famous!” received an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film.

PTI has also acquired global sales rights for black comedy “The Peacock” by Lutz Heineking Jr., and urban fairy-tale love story “The First Snow of Summer” by Chris Raiber. Another notable Marché du Film presentation is the trans-generational Austrian horror movie “Smother” by Achmed Abdel-Salam. The slate is completed with period drama “The Chambermaid,” which has its premiere at the Marché du Film.