Peter Dinklage Says He’s Questioned Whether He ‘Wants to Be An Actor for the Next 30 Years’ Since Turning 50

Peter Dinklage has spoken candidly about turning 50 and weighing up his future as an actor over the next three decades.

The “Game of Thrones” star leads Rebecca Miller’s new film “She Came to Me,” which opens the Berlin Film Festival on Thursday. In the movie, Dinklage plays Steven, a moody classical composer struggling with an oppressive writer’s block that prevents him from delivering his next opera.

At a press conference ahead of the premiere, the film’s cast was asked how they deal with creative blocks of their own.

“I’m 53. I wonder if I want to be an actor for the next 30 years,” said Dinklage. “It’s a fork in the road. It’s a common story when you hit 50: there’s a fork in the road and you either wait for inspiration or you seek it out, and I intend to keep seeking it out.”

Dinklage, who recently played Cyrano in Joe Wright’s acclaimed titular 2021 film, noted that actors do a lot of “sitting around” waiting for the right project to come along.

“Actors sit around waiting for the jobs to come. Painters can paint, writers can write, musicians can play… actors don’t have that ability. So, we have to wait around or create and collaborate on our own things. The question is, what inspires you? What inspires me is the written word at that point in my life. I couldn’t have played this [role] 20 years ago or 20 years from now.”

Asked how critical the cast is when screening their own films, Hathaway — who is an executive producer on “She Came to Me” — said she’s “much nicer” now that she has more experience behind the camera.

“People alway ask me, ‘When you go to the movies do you see all the little things?’ and I say I actually am much nicer now because even if a scene doesn’t work, and I know it, I’m just like, ‘Aw, everybody woke up so early that day!’ Like, it’s so hard. It’s physically hard to make movies. I know I shouldn’t say that, and there’s much more difficult things in the world. But it’s a group of people coming together under the banner of hope and art.”

Hathaway recently starred in Sundance sensation “Aileen” opposite Thomasin McKenzie. The pair play a psychologist and a prison secretary who are drawn together in unexpected ways.

Dinklage and Hathaway are joined in Berlin by Miller as well as co-stars Marisa Tomei, Evan Ellison and Joanna Kulig. “She Came to Me” is Miller’s first narrative feature since “Maggie’s Plan” (2015). The director’s last project was “Arthur Miller: Writer,” a 2017 documentary about her father, the playwright Arthur Miller.

In an interview with Variety, Miller detailed the long road in getting the pic made, noting that “making a movie like this is actually meaningful for independent cinema.” It won’t be quite as long a wait for her next project, however. The helmer is already at work on a new feature, though details remain under wraps for now.

The Berlin Film Festival runs from Feb. 16 to 26.