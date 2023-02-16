Brazilian Animated Feature ‘Perlimps’ From Oscar-Nominated Director Travels to Key Markets (EXCLUSIVE)

Brazilian animated feature “Perlimps,” Alê Abreu’s follow up to Oscar-nominated “Boy and the World,” has been sold in key territories by Best Friend Forever ahead of the European Film Market.

“Perlimps” has been picked up for Japan (Child Film and New Deer), China (DDDream), CIS and baltics (Kinologistica), Sweden (Njutafilm) and Portugal (Films4you). BFF is in advanced discussions to close German Speaking territories, Benelux, Spain, Italy and North America. As previously announced, UFO Distribution will release the feature in France.

“Perlimps” was just released last week in Brazil by leading independent outfit Vitrine Filmes and Sony Pictures, which holds Latin American rights.

The fantasy adventure film follows the journey of Claé and Bruô, a pair of secret agents from rival kingdoms who must join forces in spite of their differences to search for the Perlimps, mysterious creatures who can ultimately find a way to peace in times of war. The animation for the film was hand-drawn by Abreu and a reduced team who spent four years in a mountain village in Brazil. Abreu collaborated with senior Brazilian animator Sandro Cleuzo (“Klaus,” “Missing Link”).

“Perlimps” is produced by Laís Bodanzky and Luiz Bolognesi (Buriti Filmes), and Ernesto Soto, in co-production with Sony Pictures, Globo Filmes, Gloob and Alê Abreu.

The film ‘s voice cast includes Stênio Garcia (“Eu, tu, eles”), Giulia Benite (“Turma de Mônica: Laços”) and Lorenzo Tarantelli.

Best Friend Forever’s slate includes Ramata-Toulaye Sy’s Senegalese female emancipation drama “Banel & Adama,” and Vuk Lungulov-Klotz’s Sundance prizewinning “Mutt,” which is having its international premiere in the Berlinale Generation sidebar.

The company was launched in Cannes 2019 and is a sister company of Paris-based Indie Sales.