Paul Mescal, Emily Watson’s ‘God’s Creatures’ Acquired by BFI Distribution – Global Bulletin

DISTRIBUTION

BFI Distribution has acquired from A24 2022 Cannes title “God’s Creatures,” starring Emily Watson, Paul Mescal and Aisling Franciosi, for U.K. theatrical release, and is partnering with independent Irish distributor Volta Pictures, who have acquired the film for Ireland. Volta will release the film in Ireland on March 24 and and BFI Distribution in the U.K. on March 31.

Directed by Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer, the film is set in a windswept fishing village on the coast of Ireland, where a mother is torn between protecting her beloved son and her own sense of right and wrong. A lie she tells for him rips apart their family and close-knit community. Shane Crowley wrote the screenplay based on a story he co-wrote with Cronin O’Reilly.

The Nine Daughters production by Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly was developed with the support of Screen Ireland, BBC Film and A24. It was co-financed by A24, BBC Film, Screen Ireland and the Western Region Audiovisual Producers Fund/WRAP.

ACQUISITION

The BBC has acquired Anthony Horowitz‘s BritBox original mystery series “Magpie Murders,” and will air its follow up, the forthcoming “Moonflower Murders,” which will be made by Eleventh Hour Films in association with Salt Films for PBS Masterpiece and the BBC. Horowitz desrcibed the BBC as the “natural home” for the series.

Based on his bestselling books, both series are adapted for television by Anthony Horowitz and executive produced by Jill Green. “Magpie Murders” is directed by “Full Monty” filmmaker Peter Cattaneo.

The six-part “Magpie Murders” stars Lesley Manville as editor turned sleuth Susan Ryeland, and Timothy McMullan as famous literary detective Atticus Pünd. It will air this Spring on BBC One and iPlayer.

“Moonflower Murders,” which will film later this year, will see Manville and McMullan reprise their roles, and will receive its U.K. premiere on the BBC next year.

***

Meanwhile, another BritBox original, comedy-drama series, “The Dry,” will now be streaming on ITVX from March 23. The series features Roisin Gallagher as Shiv Sheridan who returns to Dublin after years of partying in London, sober and full of good intentions – but being back with her family makes staying on ‘the dry’ much harder than she expected. It also stars Ciarán Hinds, Pom Boyd, Siobhán Cullen, Moe Dunford and Adam Richardson.

“The Dry” is produced by Element Pictures, in association with Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland and ITV Studios, in partnership with RTÉ. Playwright and screenwriter Nancy Harris and director Paddy Breathnach (Viva, Rosie) are the team behind the series. Harris has created and written the 8 x 30′ min scripts, with Breathnach directing all episodes.

FORMAT

Tin Roof Media’s Outline Productions is moving its food and travel format “Remarkable Places to Eat” from BBC2 to More 4 and Channel 4.

Each episode sees one of Britain’s best-known foodies – including chefs and restaurateurs – taking Fred Sirieix to a city in the U.K. or abroad that is home to three of the restaurants where they most love to eat.

During its most recent BBC2 season, the show attracted a 9% audience share. Previous co-hosts with Sirieix have included Michel Roux Jr, Nisha Katona, Rachel Khoo, Angela Hartnett and Nadiya Hussein.

“Remarkable Places to Eat” is an Outline (Wales) production commissioned by commissioning editor Kate Thomas and Jo Street, head of daytime and features, for Channel 4. It is being made in partnership with Birrificio Angelo Poretti. The format and finished shows are distributed by All3Media International.

STREAMING

Amazon Prime Video India‘s unscripted original series “Cinema Marte Dum Tak” will stream from Jan. 20. Produced by Vice Studios and created by filmmaker Vasan Bala, the six-episode reality docu-series is a look at the independent ecosystem of the 90s pulp cinema industry in India. It takes audiences behind the scenes with four passionate directors of that era – J. Neelam, Vinod Talwar, Dilip Gulati and Kishan Shah – as they come back for their swan songs, to make a film using the similar budgets and themes from 30 years ago. The series also features actors like Raza Murad, Mukesh Rishi, Harish Patel, and Rakhi Sawant sharing insights on this lesser-known chapter of Indian cinema.