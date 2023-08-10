Patty Jenkins Set to Hold Conversation at HollyShorts Film Festival – Global Bulletin

FESTIVAL

Patty Jenkins Set to Appear at HollyShorts Film Festival For Q&A

“Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins is set to open the Shorts on Film Program at the upcoming HollyShorts Film Festival with a Q&A.

Jenkins, who is also know for films including “Monster” and television including “The Killing” finale, will appear in conversation with Steve Bellamy, president of Kodak Motion Picture, on August 11 at TLC Chinese 6 theatre. Among the topics she’ll be discussing are her work, artistic process and the state of the industry.

This year’s HollyShorts, which runs from August 10-20, has received a record number of submissions on analog film. Kodak film grants will be awarded to winners in a number of categories, as part of the brand’s long-term collaboration with HollyShorts.

ACQUISITION

The BBC has acquired Australian crime drama “Black Snow” for BBC Four and BBC iPlayer from All3Media International. The six-part series stars Travis Fimmel, Jemmason Power, Talijah Blackman-Corowa, Eden Cassady, Seini Willett and Gulliver McGrath.

In the show, a small-town Australian high-school gathers for the ceremonial opening of a time-capsule buried by a class some 20 years ago, shortly after the murder of class-member Isabelle Baker. Isabelle’s family and the police are shocked when the capsule is opened to reveal cryptic messages in Isabelle’s written statement. The messages and other long-lost items suggest Isabelle knew she was in danger in the days leading to her murder and the case is re-opened.

“Black Snow” (6 x 55′) is produced by Goalpost Pictures for Stan, Australia and Sundance Now U.S..