Pathe’s ‘Driving Madeleine’ Acquired by Parkland for U.K., Ireland Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

Pathé feature “Driving Madeleine” has been acquired by Parkland Entertainment for a U.K. and Ireland theatrical release, Variety can confirm.

The French-language film, which played in the official selection at TIFF last year, stars Line Renaud (“I Can’t Sleep,” “Call My Agent”) and Dany Boon (“Welcome to the Sticks”).

In “Driving Madeleine” Boon plays Charles, a Parisian taxi driver struggling with the stress of mounting debt and a collapsing marriage. But when he picks up 92-year-old Madeleine (Renaud), his life turns around. The nonagenarian is about to be moved into a care home but, before that, she wants to enjoy one last drive through the French capital to re-visit some of her most poignant memories. Initially, grumpy Charles doesn’t want to take the job but as he spends the day with Madeleine he is soon charmed by her warmth and joie de vivre – and shocked as she slowly reveals the incredible story of her life.

The feature was directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Christian Carion (“Joyeux Noel”).

“We’re really excited to be bringing such an uplifting and crowdpleasing film to U.K. and Irish audiences later this year featuring wonderfully warm perfomances from an amazing cast,” said Tom Stewart, director of acquisitions and distribution for Parkland Entertainment. “We’re also delighted to be working closely with the excellent team at Pathe who have shown wonderful support on our strategy for the theatrical release.”

Cohen Media Group acquired the U.S. distribution rights out of TIFF last year.

Agathe Theodore negotiated the deal with Parkland on behalf of Pathé.