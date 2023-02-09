Pathe, Chapter 2 Team on Alexandre Dumas Epic Saga ‘The Count of Monte Cristo’ Starring Pierre Niney (EXCLUSIVE)

After partnering on the anticipated saga “The Three Musketeers,” Pathé and Chapter 2 are re-teaming on “The Count of Monte Cristo,” another classic by Alexandre Dumas.

Directed by Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière, the sprawling adventure movie will star Pierre Niney as Monte Cristo, who is considered an iconic figure of French literature.

Dimitri Rassam, president of Chapter 2, a Mediawan company, and Pathé are producing the movie which will start shooting on location in France in July.

Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de la Patellière are prolific screenwriters whose recent credits include the two-part epic “The Three Musketeers.” They have directed a raft of popular films, including “What’s in the Name?”

“‘The Count of Monte Cristo’ is one of the greatest stories ever told. A veritable myth mixing several cinematic genres – adventure and thriller is layered on top of an immensely powerful love story,” said Delaporte and de la Patelliere.

They said their film “will be told from the point of view of Edmond Dantès, the first French superhero, who steps from the light into the shadows, assuming the identity of masked avenger.”

“We’re lucky enough to work with an incredible cast and crew and to have Pierre Niney on board with us – he will be a Monte Cristo like you’ve never seen,” teased the filmmakers.

Niney, who was trained at the prestigious Comedie Française and is one of France’s most popular actors, said that “like millions of readers all across the world, (he) was moved and carried away by the great novel which is Monte Cristo.”

“The aspiration and strength of this project are both our commitment and our inspiration. We aim to make an epic adventure film, with exceptionally strong characters, and at its core… a story of revenge,” Niney continued.

Currently in pre-production, the film will lense between July and December, on location in France. The film is co-produced by M6 Films and will be broadcast on M6, Canal+ and Ciné+. Fargo Films is a co-producer. Pathé will release the film in theaters in France and will be in charge of international sales. The film will be released in French theaters on Oct. 23, 2024.

“Monte Cristo is a formidable challenge. We are humbly taking on this extraordinary fresco comprising adventure, romance, thriller and vengeance,” said Rassam. “Pathé and I are thrilled to work once again with Matthieu and Alexandre, who had the talent needed to respect the DNA of this masterpiece, even as they came up with a modern and truly cinematic vision,” Rassam continued.

Ardavan Safaee, Pathé Films president, said the company “are pleased and proud to bring one of the most beautiful French literary works to the screen, a story and a character that inspired so many others, in France and around the world.”

“‘The Count of Monte Cristo,’ it must be said, is the original masked avenger story, a story of treason and of an impossible redemption. No one could sum that up in one sentence better than Dumas himself: ‘Hate is blind, anger thoughtless, and he who pours himself a cup of vengeance may drink a very bitter brew,” Safaee continued.