Warner Bros. Discovery Hit ‘Extorsion’ Boarded by Meikincine (EXCLUSIVE) 

Buenos Aires-based Meikincine has swooped on international sales rights to “The Extortion,” the biggest Argentine box office hit to date of 2023, in a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery Latin America.

“The Extortion” is backed by a pedigreed combo of Particular Crowd, part of Warner Bros. Discovery Latin America, Oscar winner Juan José Campanella’s 100 Bars, “Argentina, 1985” producer Infinity Hill and producer-service company Cimarrón Cine.

Headlined by Guillermo Francella, memorable in Campanella’s Academy Award winning “The Secret in Their Eyes” and star of Pablo Trapero’s “The Clan,” “The Extortion” turns on Alejandro, a pilot with a secret. Blackmailed by sinister intelligence service agents, he is plunged into a world of intrigue and corruption from which he will battle to escape alive.

Inspired by a true life Argentine crime story, “The Extortion” marks the second feature from Martino Zaidelis (“Re Loca”). Released April 6 in theaters in Argentina by Warner Bros., “The Extortion” scored 418,535 admissions last month, a figure only bettered by juggernaut “Super Mario Bros. Movie.” HBO Max will premiere “The Extortion” throughout Latin America on May 19.