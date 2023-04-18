Manolo Cardona’s Directorial Debut ‘Death’s Roulette’ on Paramount+ Bows Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Paramount+ has bowed the trailer and key art of Colombian actor-producer Manolo Cardona’s directorial debut, “Death’s Roulette” (“Uno para morir”) ahead of its May 5 launch. The Spanish-language suspense thriller will stream on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia and Latin America. It will also be available to stream in Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and South Korea.

Based on the original script “La Terminal” by Frank Ariza, “Death’s Roulette” is written by Julieta Steinberg, Gavo Amiel and Cardona. The story revolves around seven kidnapped strangers who wake up in an isolated mansion to find that they are part of a deadly game. They are given 60 minutes to select one person to die but he or she has to agree to be sacrificed. The grim alternative is for all of them to lose their lives. As the clock winds down, their darkest secrets are revealed and they realize they are all somehow connected to a shadowy past.

Debuting exclusively with Variety, the trailer opens with the seven victims regaining consciousness in a stately mansion while a disembodied voice details the rules of the game. The tension ratchets up as the diabolical game unfolds.

The film features a stellar cast that includes Spain’s Maribel Verdú who starred in award-winning features “Pan’s Labyrinth,” “Belle Epoque” and “Y Tu Mamá Tambien.” The rest of the cast includes Carla Adell, Juan Carlos Remolina, Adriana Paz, Dagoberto Gama and Fernando Becerril.

Principal photography took place in Mexico City, Puebla and Veracruz for six weeks, according to Cardona who reflected on his directorial debut: “It was a very enriching experience both artistically and personally. Creating the universe, the tone, the staging, putting my point of view on it and bringing the story to life was wonderful.”

“I learned a great deal from this experience, especially the certainty and the importance of teamwork. Cinema is definitely the sum of all the talents in all areas, both in front of and behind the camera,” he mused, adding: “I would like to continue directing and of course, acting.” One of Colombia’s top actors, he has starred in such Netflix hits as “Narcos” and “Who Killed Sara?” as well as acclaimed films “Undertow,” “Plaza Catedral” and “My Brother’s Wife.”

Cardona is already developing the next film he wants to direct aside from producing a number of series and movies with 11:11 Films & TV, the production company he owns with his brother Juancho.

“Death’s Roulette” is produced by Paramount’s international studios and 11:11 Films & TV.