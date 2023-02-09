Pamela L. Kunath to Join ‘Resident Evil’ Producer Constantin, Co-Helming L.A. Arm, Producing English-Language Projects

Pamela L. Kunath will become the co-president at Constantin Film Development Inc. in Los Angeles, starting March 1, where she will serve alongside co-president Robert Kulzer. Constantin Film Development develops and produces the English-language productions of German production and distribution powerhouse Constantin Film, best known for the “Resident Evil” franchise.

Kunath arrives at Constantin from United Artists, where she served as the studio’s chief operating officer. In her new role, she will report directly to Martin Moszkowicz, CEO of Constantin Film, as will Kulzer.

Kunath began her career as an entertainment litigator in 1996. She joined Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2001 and rose to executive vice president of business affairs, and then executive vice president and general manager of the Screen Gems label, which produced and/or distributed more than 100 theatrical and direct-to-ancillary features during her tenure.

Ultimately, she was promoted to executive vice president of content strategy for Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, where she was responsible for coordinating the studio’s branded content for all of its labels, including Columbia, Sony Pictures Animation, TriStar and Screen Gems.

As COO of United Artists, she supported the release of franchise films, such as James Bond’s “No Time to Die,” “Addam’s Family” and “Creed,” and originals like “House of Gucci,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Till” and “Women Talking.”

Kunath is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Kunath said: “I have had the great pleasure of working with Martin, Robert and others at Constantin many times over the years. I have always admired their commitment and vision. Joining this special team of colleagues and friends for Constantin’s next chapter is a true honor.”

Kulzer said: “I couldn’t be more excited about Pam joining us. As the challenges of creating content get more complex, an executive with her experience and vision will be invaluable for our operation in L.A.”

Moszkowicz said: “At Constantin Film, two heads are smarter than one, more distinguished than one, and more dynamic than one. Pamela L. Kunath will be the perfect addition to Robert Kulzer’s team, and she will be the ideal force for helping to drive on our activities in Los Angeles going forward.”