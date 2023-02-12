Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Deltopia’ Taken to Berlin by Grandave Intl. (EXCLUSIVE)

Grandave Intl. has acquired the international sales rights of dramatic feature “Deltopia,” executive produced by the late Olivia Newton-John, Tamara Nagahiro, Grandave Intl. head of sales, announced Sunday. CAA Film Finance and XYZ are handling U.S. rights.

Newton-John, whose best known movie performances included “Grease,” “Xanadu” and “Two of a Kind,” was a four times Grammy Award winning singer, and Golden Globe nominated actress. She died on Aug. 8 in California.

“Deltopia” is a coming-of-age story that takes place over a period of 24 hours. A group of friends from Southern California finish their last day of high school and travel to Santa Barbara for the biggest party of their lives.

Grandave Intl. will be introducing “Deltopia” to international buyers at next week’s European Film Market, which runs Feb. 16-22 in Berlin. The film is in post-production.

The original screenplay is written and directed by Michael Easterling and Jaala Ruffman, and the film stars Luna Blaise (“Manifest”), Madison Pettis (“Five Points”), Charlie Gillespie (“Julie and the Phantoms”), Hart Denton (“Riverdale”), Dylan Flashner (“Lansky”), Greer Grammer (“Awkward”), Will Peltz (“Unfriended”) and Daniella Perkins (“Red Ruby”).

It is produced by Todd J. Labarowski, Robert Ogden Barnum, Lucas Jarach, Luke Daniels, Mike Easterling and Jaala Ruffman. Rick Sasner, John Easterling, Jim Burba, Bob Hayes, Cameron Fuller, Joel Michaely, Alan Pao, E. Andre Carter, Marina Masowietsky, Sheila Shah, Howard Barish, and Stanley Preschutti and Ruben Islas of Grandave Capital are serving as executive producers with Newton-John.

Grandave Intl.’s EFM lineup includes Ruben Islas’ “Gringo Hunter,” “Final Vow” and “The Last Call,” all in post-production.