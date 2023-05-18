Nostromo Produces ‘Control Room,’ Sold by Film Factory (EXCLUSIVE)

Spain’s Nostromo Pictures, producer of “Through My Window,” one of the most-watched non-English movies ever on Netflix, is producing “Control Room,” a female-led sci-fi action movie pitched by producer Adrián Guerra as “‘Aliens’ meets ‘The Guilty.’”

Based on an original screenplay from Julien Deladrière, “Control Room” is directed by Luiso Berdejo, helmer of “The New Daughter,” starring Kevin Coster, and writer of horror smash hit “[REC”].”

Produced by Guerra, Nuria Valls and Miguel Angel Faura for Nostromo Pictures, “Control Room” is currently in post-production. Film Factory is launching worldwide sales at Cannes.

The movie is set at a distant space colony where Olivia, a skilled controller and security expert, is in charge of the colony’s Control Room, ensuring the safety and well-being of the community alongside her colleague, Arlo.

But when the colony comes under siege from alien creatures, Olivia must rise to the challenge and protect her home.

Loreto Mauleón (“Patria”) and Oscar Casas (“Instinto”) star.

“‘Control Room is a nonstop ride, an old school high-concept thriller with a great cast and directing that we expect will open the doors to more sci-fi and fantasy thrillers in Spanish,” said Guerra.

“Control Room” has been produced using the latest technological developments in virtual production at Spain’s Orca Studios, being the first film produced in Spain where more than 50% of the film takes place inside an LED Volume.