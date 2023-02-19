Nostromo Pictures Partners with Beta Fiction Spain to Launch Marcel Barrena’s Doc ‘Hermano Caballo’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Top Spanish producer Nostromo Pictures, which is behind Netflix hit “Through My Window,” is partnering with Beta Fiction Spain to launch “Hermano Caballo,” a documentary by Marcel Barrera, director of “Mediterraneo: The Law of the Sea” and “100 Meters.”

“Hermano Caballo” marks the first documentary produced by Nostromo Pictures and also the first handled by Beta Fiction Spain, the Spanish arm of Jan Mojto’s European studio Beta Film, which launched last year.

The documentary focuses on reknowned Catalan wrangler Santi Serra, developer of a natural training technique based on creating bonds with horses and learning through play.

Barrena shows how Serra develops his own language with animals, especially with his horses, managing to communicate with them and establish strong relationships of trust and friendship.

“Hermano” is scheduled for a Spanish release before the summer and, to be announced soon, a festival that will serve as the doc-feature’s launch pad.

“This is a very cinematographic, family documentary, full of values and where we see how a unique bond of friendship develops between a dying horse and Santi,” said Adrián Guerra, Nostromo co-founder. alongside Núria Valls.

“If it were a fictional feature film, it would be a great family event and we thought that the documentary, as for example ‘My Octopus Teacher’ achieved, could stand as a documentary on its own,” Guerra added.

“At the EFM we are discussing the documentary with several sales agencies and distributors to see the best way to move it,” Nostromo producer Adrián Guerra said.

Developed by Nostromo, the Barcelona-based high-profile production company, Spanish-language YA romance film “Through My Window” ranks as No. 6 on Netflix’s all time Top 10 of most-watched non-English movies. Its sequel “Through the Sea,” which Netflix aims to launch this year, is another Nostromo production.

A filmmaker with a knack for retelling true stories on the big screen in both documentary and fictionalized films, Barreda more recently directed “Mediterraneo: The Law of the Sea,” a dramatised account of the life-changing journey drama of two Spanish lifeguards, which won several international prizes, including the Audience Award at the 2021 Rome Film Festival.